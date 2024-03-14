Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky Decreases Stock Holdings in Ross Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROST)

Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky reduced its position in shares of Ross Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROST – Free Report) by 5.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 127,725 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock after selling 8,027 shares during the period. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky’s holdings in Ross Stores were worth $14,427,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. First Capital Advisors Group LLC. acquired a new stake in Ross Stores during the 2nd quarter worth $27,000. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Ross Stores during the 4th quarter worth $29,000. Quarry LP acquired a new stake in Ross Stores during the 1st quarter worth $29,000. Clearstead Advisors LLC raised its stake in Ross Stores by 458.0% during the 3rd quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 279 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 229 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rock Creek Group LP acquired a new stake in Ross Stores during the 3rd quarter worth $35,000. 84.79% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts recently commented on ROST shares. Telsey Advisory Group lifted their price target on shares of Ross Stores from $135.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 6th. TD Cowen lifted their price target on shares of Ross Stores from $144.00 to $169.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Ross Stores from $150.00 to $163.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 6th. Loop Capital lifted their price objective on shares of Ross Stores from $150.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 6th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on shares of Ross Stores from $135.00 to $147.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 6th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $155.21.

Ross Stores Stock Up 0.4 %

ROST stock opened at $147.09 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $49.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.46, a P/E/G ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 1.04. Ross Stores, Inc. has a 52 week low of $99.00 and a 52 week high of $151.12. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $142.85 and its 200 day moving average price is $130.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.77, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45.

Ross Stores (NASDAQ:ROST – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 5th. The apparel retailer reported $1.82 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.63 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $6.02 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.81 billion. Ross Stores had a net margin of 9.20% and a return on equity of 41.15%. The firm’s revenue was up 15.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.31 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Ross Stores, Inc. will post 5.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Ross Stores announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock repurchase plan on Tuesday, March 5th that allows the company to repurchase $2.10 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the apparel retailer to buy up to 4.3% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are typically a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

Ross Stores Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 29th. Investors of record on Friday, March 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.3675 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 14th. This represents a $1.47 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.00%. This is an increase from Ross Stores’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.34. Ross Stores’s payout ratio is currently 24.10%.

Ross Stores Company Profile

Ross Stores, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates off-price retail apparel and home fashion stores under the Ross Dress for Less and dd's DISCOUNTS brand names in the United States. Its stores primarily offer apparel, accessories, footwear, and home fashions. The company's Ross Dress for Less stores sell its products at department and specialty stores primarily to middle income households; and dd's DISCOUNTS stores sell its products at department and discount stores for households with moderate income.

