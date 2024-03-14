Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky Has $10.90 Million Position in Johnson Controls International plc (NYSE:JCI)

Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky grew its stake in shares of Johnson Controls International plc (NYSE:JCI – Free Report) by 13.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 204,812 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 23,982 shares during the period. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky’s holdings in Johnson Controls International were worth $10,898,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. NBC Securities Inc. bought a new position in shares of Johnson Controls International during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Certified Advisory Corp bought a new position in shares of Johnson Controls International during the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC bought a new position in shares of Johnson Controls International during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Headinvest LLC bought a new position in shares of Johnson Controls International during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC bought a new position in shares of Johnson Controls International during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.64% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Johnson Controls International stock opened at $62.30 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. Johnson Controls International plc has a 12 month low of $47.90 and a 12 month high of $70.43. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $56.98 and a 200 day simple moving average of $54.96. The stock has a market cap of $42.46 billion, a PE ratio of 20.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 1.24.

Johnson Controls International ( NYSE:JCI Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 30th. The company reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51. Johnson Controls International had a return on equity of 13.08% and a net margin of 7.85%. The business had revenue of $6.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.94 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.67 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up .4% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Johnson Controls International plc will post 3.62 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 19th. Investors of record on Monday, March 25th will be paid a dividend of $0.37 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 22nd. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.38%. Johnson Controls International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 48.21%.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on JCI shares. Vertical Research downgraded Johnson Controls International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $55.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, December 13th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on Johnson Controls International from $58.00 to $61.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, December 11th. Argus downgraded Johnson Controls International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 20th. Mizuho downgraded Johnson Controls International from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $62.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Friday, February 23rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $60.00 price objective (down previously from $65.00) on shares of Johnson Controls International in a research report on Wednesday, January 31st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $62.58.

Johnson Controls International plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in engineering, manufacturing, commissioning, and retrofitting building products and systems in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates in four segments: Building Solutions North America, Building Solutions EMEA/LA, Building Solutions Asia Pacific, and Global Products.

