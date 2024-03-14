Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky Has $12.21 Million Holdings in Tapestry, Inc. (NYSE:TPR)

Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky cut its stake in shares of Tapestry, Inc. (NYSE:TPR – Free Report) by 61.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 424,526 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock after selling 663,300 shares during the period. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky’s holdings in Tapestry were worth $12,205,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. raised its position in shares of Tapestry by 340.7% in the first quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 661 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 511 shares in the last quarter. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Tapestry in the third quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Bell Investment Advisors Inc raised its position in shares of Tapestry by 718.1% in the third quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc now owns 949 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 833 shares in the last quarter. Spire Wealth Management raised its position in shares of Tapestry by 56.1% in the second quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 687 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 247 shares in the last quarter. Finally, West Tower Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Tapestry in the second quarter valued at approximately $39,000. 92.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Tapestry alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on TPR shares. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of Tapestry from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $50.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Thursday, February 29th. Evercore ISI upgraded shares of Tapestry from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $30.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Monday, February 5th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Tapestry from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating and set a $38.00 target price on shares of Tapestry in a research note on Tuesday, December 12th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on Tapestry from $41.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 9th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $47.81.

Tapestry Stock Up 1.2 %

Shares of NYSE:TPR opened at $47.80 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $10.96 billion, a PE ratio of 12.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 1.57. Tapestry, Inc. has a 52-week low of $25.99 and a 52-week high of $48.80. The company has a fifty day moving average of $41.98 and a 200-day moving average of $34.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.90, a quick ratio of 5.68 and a current ratio of 6.25.

Tapestry (NYSE:TPR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 8th. The luxury accessories retailer reported $1.63 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.46 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $2.08 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.05 billion. Tapestry had a return on equity of 41.75% and a net margin of 13.80%. Tapestry’s quarterly revenue was up 2.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.36 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Tapestry, Inc. will post 4.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Tapestry Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 25th. Investors of record on Friday, March 8th will be issued a $0.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 7th. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.93%. Tapestry’s payout ratio is 35.35%.

Tapestry Company Profile

(Free Report)

Tapestry, Inc provides luxury accessories and branded lifestyle products in the United States, Japan, Greater China, and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Coach, Kate Spade, and Stuart Weitzman. It offers women's handbags; and women's accessories, such as small leather goods which includes mini and micro handbags, money pieces, wristlets, pouches, and cosmetic cases, as well as novelty accessories including address books, time management and travel accessories, sketchbooks, and portfolios; and belts, key rings, and charms.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TPR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Tapestry, Inc. (NYSE:TPR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Tapestry Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tapestry and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.