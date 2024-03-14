Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky Has $16.76 Million Stake in Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX)

Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky decreased its holdings in Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX – Free Report) by 3.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 183,590 shares of the coffee company’s stock after selling 7,508 shares during the period. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky’s holdings in Starbucks were worth $16,756,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in SBUX. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Starbucks during the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,222,931,000. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in Starbucks by 115,334.1% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 8,493,639 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $842,569,000 after purchasing an additional 8,486,281 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in Starbucks by 46.3% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 26,718,368 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $2,650,462,000 after purchasing an additional 8,451,599 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Starbucks by 4.5% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 80,373,017 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $7,961,751,000 after acquiring an additional 3,459,390 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Starbucks in the first quarter valued at approximately $190,270,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.13% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Michael Aaron Conway sold 3,250 shares of Starbucks stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.03, for a total transaction of $305,597.50. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 84,153 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,912,906.59. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders have sold 4,000 shares of company stock worth $376,258 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 1.98% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

SBUX has been the subject of several research reports. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating and issued a $102.00 price objective on shares of Starbucks in a research report on Wednesday, January 31st. StockNews.com cut Starbucks from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 20th. Stephens reissued an “equal weight” rating and issued a $110.00 price objective on shares of Starbucks in a research report on Wednesday, January 31st. BTIG Research reduced their target price on Starbucks from $125.00 to $115.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 31st. Finally, Barclays reduced their target price on Starbucks from $116.00 to $112.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 31st. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $111.43.

Starbucks Trading Down 0.9 %

Shares of SBUX opened at $91.61 on Thursday. Starbucks Co. has a 1 year low of $89.21 and a 1 year high of $115.48. The stock has a market cap of $103.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 0.98. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $93.38 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $95.59.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 31st. The coffee company reported $0.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.92 by ($0.02). Starbucks had a negative return on equity of 50.76% and a net margin of 11.70%. The company had revenue of $9.43 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.60 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.75 EPS. Starbucks’s quarterly revenue was up 8.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Starbucks Co. will post 4.07 EPS for the current year.

About Starbucks

(Free Report)

Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of coffee worldwide. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole beans and ground coffees, single serve products, and ready-to-drink beverages; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.

