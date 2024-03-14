Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky Reduces Holdings in The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW)

Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky decreased its position in shares of The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW – Free Report) by 4.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 62,215 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 3,008 shares during the quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky’s holdings in Sherwin-Williams were worth $15,868,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in SHW. OFI Invest Asset Management purchased a new position in shares of Sherwin-Williams during the third quarter worth about $25,000. Union Savings Bank purchased a new position in shares of Sherwin-Williams during the third quarter worth about $28,000. Providence Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Sherwin-Williams by 44,853.3% during the first quarter. Providence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 6,743 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 6,728 shares during the period. Lee Financial Co acquired a new stake in shares of Sherwin-Williams during the third quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, BluePath Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Sherwin-Williams during the third quarter worth about $33,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.87% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on SHW shares. Mizuho decreased their target price on shares of Sherwin-Williams from $352.00 to $340.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 26th. Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of Sherwin-Williams in a research note on Friday, March 1st. They set a “peer perform” rating for the company. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Sherwin-Williams from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 8th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on shares of Sherwin-Williams from $346.00 to $341.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 26th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Sherwin-Williams from $310.00 to $320.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Sherwin-Williams currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $318.72.

In other news, insider Todd D. Rea sold 2,449 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $313.54, for a total transaction of $767,859.46. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 9,329 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,925,014.66. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, insider Todd D. Rea sold 2,449 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $313.54, for a total transaction of $767,859.46. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 9,329 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,925,014.66. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Mary L. Garceau sold 23,518 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $322.66, for a total transaction of $7,588,317.88. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 28,475 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,187,743.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 30,487 shares of company stock worth $9,810,583. Company insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.

SHW stock opened at $336.81 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $313.87 and a 200-day moving average of $284.94. The Sherwin-Williams Company has a 12-month low of $205.43 and a 12-month high of $347.71. The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.25. The company has a market cap of $85.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.41, a PEG ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 1.15.

Sherwin-Williams (NYSE:SHW – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 25th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.80 by $0.01. Sherwin-Williams had a net margin of 10.36% and a return on equity of 74.72%. The company had revenue of $5.25 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.23 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.89 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that The Sherwin-Williams Company will post 11.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 8th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 26th were given a dividend of $0.715 per share. This represents a $2.86 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.85%. This is an increase from Sherwin-Williams’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.61. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 23rd. Sherwin-Williams’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 30.92%.

The Sherwin-Williams Company engages in the development, manufacture, distribution, and sale of paints, coating, and related products to professional, industrial, commercial, and retail customers. It operates through three segments: Paint Stores Group, Consumer Brands Group, and Performance Coatings Group.

