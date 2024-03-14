Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky Sells 10,797 Shares of Amphenol Co. (NYSE:APH)

Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky trimmed its stake in shares of Amphenol Co. (NYSE:APH – Free Report) by 4.7% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 217,387 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after selling 10,797 shares during the quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky’s holdings in Amphenol were worth $18,258,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Peoples Bank KS bought a new position in shares of Amphenol during the third quarter worth about $27,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. bought a new position in shares of Amphenol during the first quarter worth about $33,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd bought a new position in shares of Amphenol during the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. Annis Gardner Whiting Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Amphenol during the third quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, Montag A & Associates Inc. bought a new position in shares of Amphenol during the third quarter worth about $42,000. 93.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Amphenol alerts:

Insider Activity at Amphenol

In related news, insider William J. Doherty sold 170,000 shares of Amphenol stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.50, for a total transaction of $17,595,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, CFO Craig A. Lampo sold 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.67, for a total transaction of $10,467,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 147,045 shares in the company, valued at $15,391,200.15. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider William J. Doherty sold 170,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.50, for a total value of $17,595,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 305,000 shares of company stock valued at $31,846,050 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 2.22% of the company’s stock.

Amphenol Trading Down 0.1 %

Shares of Amphenol stock opened at $110.53 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a current ratio of 2.17. Amphenol Co. has a 52 week low of $72.00 and a 52 week high of $112.40. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $103.28 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $93.41. The stock has a market capitalization of $66.30 billion, a PE ratio of 35.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.14 and a beta of 1.30.

Amphenol (NYSE:APH – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 24th. The electronics maker reported $0.82 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $3.33 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.16 billion. Amphenol had a return on equity of 23.94% and a net margin of 15.36%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.78 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Amphenol Co. will post 3.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Amphenol Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 10th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 19th will be given a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 18th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.80%. Amphenol’s payout ratio is 28.30%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on Amphenol from $88.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 25th. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on Amphenol from $100.00 to $106.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on Amphenol from $107.00 to $119.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 25th. Truist Financial raised their target price on Amphenol from $97.00 to $109.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 15th. Finally, Citigroup assumed coverage on Amphenol in a research note on Friday, January 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $117.00 target price for the company. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $102.11.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on Amphenol

About Amphenol

(Free Report)

Amphenol Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, primarily designs, manufactures, and markets electrical, electronic, and fiber optic connectors in the United States, China, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Harsh Environment Solutions, Communications Solutions, and Interconnect and Sensor Systems.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding APH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Amphenol Co. (NYSE:APH – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Amphenol Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amphenol and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.