Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky Sells 253,000 Shares of Itaú Unibanco Holding S.A. (NYSE:ITUB)

Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky decreased its holdings in shares of Itaú Unibanco Holding S.A. (NYSE:ITUB – Free Report) by 9.3% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 2,481,740 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 253,000 shares during the quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky’s holdings in Itaú Unibanco were worth $13,327,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. PDS Planning Inc boosted its holdings in Itaú Unibanco by 18.6% in the third quarter. PDS Planning Inc now owns 12,652 shares of the bank’s stock worth $68,000 after acquiring an additional 1,984 shares in the last quarter. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in Itaú Unibanco by 2.5% in the first quarter. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC now owns 82,302 shares of the bank’s stock worth $601,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC boosted its holdings in Itaú Unibanco by 3.3% in the third quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 74,417 shares of the bank’s stock worth $385,000 after acquiring an additional 2,347 shares in the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Itaú Unibanco by 5.3% in the third quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 53,071 shares of the bank’s stock worth $285,000 after acquiring an additional 2,654 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Eaton Vance Management boosted its holdings in Itaú Unibanco by 35.9% in the first quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 11,245 shares of the bank’s stock worth $64,000 after acquiring an additional 2,971 shares in the last quarter.

Itaú Unibanco Price Performance

Shares of ITUB opened at $7.03 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.58, a current ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.25. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $6.81 and a 200 day moving average of $6.22. Itaú Unibanco Holding S.A. has a 12 month low of $4.24 and a 12 month high of $7.27.

Itaú Unibanco Increases Dividend

Itaú Unibanco ( NYSE:ITUB Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 5th. The bank reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19. The company had revenue of $7.75 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.05 billion. Itaú Unibanco had a return on equity of 17.76% and a net margin of 10.48%. As a group, analysts expect that Itaú Unibanco Holding S.A. will post 0.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 9th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 1st will be issued a $0.0036 dividend. This is a positive change from Itaú Unibanco’s previous dividend of $0.00. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 28th. Itaú Unibanco’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 5.88%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have recently commented on the company. Bank of America raised Itaú Unibanco from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $8.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 16th. HSBC downgraded Itaú Unibanco from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, January 8th.

Itaú Unibanco Company Profile

Itaú Unibanco Holding SA offers a range of financial products and services to individuals and corporate customers in Brazil and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Retail Banking, Wholesale Banking, and Activities with the Market + Corporation. It offers current account; loans; credit and debit cards; investment and commercial banking services; real estate lending services; financing and investment services; economic, financial and brokerage advisory; and leasing and foreign exchange services.

Further Reading

