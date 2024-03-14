Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky Sells 44,260 Shares of Avantor, Inc. (NYSE:AVTR)

Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky cut its stake in Avantor, Inc. (NYSE:AVTR – Free Report) by 8.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 468,187 shares of the company’s stock after selling 44,260 shares during the period. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky owned 0.07% of Avantor worth $9,869,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in AVTR. Quarry LP boosted its holdings in Avantor by 815.3% in the first quarter. Quarry LP now owns 1,437 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 1,280 shares during the last quarter. Park Place Capital Corp increased its holdings in Avantor by 18.2% in the third quarter. Park Place Capital Corp now owns 3,039 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,000 after purchasing an additional 467 shares in the last quarter. UniSuper Management Pty Ltd bought a new stake in Avantor in the second quarter worth approximately $99,000. Signaturefd LLC increased its holdings in Avantor by 41.7% in the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 5,979 shares of the company’s stock worth $126,000 after purchasing an additional 1,759 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Covestor Ltd increased its holdings in Avantor by 49.8% in the second quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 7,309 shares of the company’s stock worth $150,000 after purchasing an additional 2,431 shares in the last quarter. 89.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Avantor alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP James Bramwell sold 6,203 shares of Avantor stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.49, for a total value of $151,911.47. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 101,143 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,476,992.07. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 1.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on Avantor from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 12th. Raymond James boosted their price objective on Avantor from $22.50 to $26.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 26th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on Avantor from $28.00 to $29.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 15th. Wolfe Research began coverage on Avantor in a report on Wednesday, December 13th. They set a “peer perform” rating for the company. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price objective on Avantor from $24.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 15th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $26.14.

View Our Latest Stock Report on Avantor

Avantor Trading Down 0.6 %

Shares of AVTR stock opened at $25.40 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.22 billion, a PE ratio of 52.91, a P/E/G ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.61 and a quick ratio of 1.05. The business has a 50-day moving average of $23.43 and a 200 day moving average of $21.72. Avantor, Inc. has a 1-year low of $16.63 and a 1-year high of $25.85.

Avantor (NYSE:AVTR – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 14th. The company reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $1.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.70 billion. Avantor had a return on equity of 14.11% and a net margin of 4.61%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 4.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.32 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Avantor, Inc. will post 1.01 earnings per share for the current year.

Avantor Company Profile

(Free Report)

Avantor, Inc engages in the provision of mission-critical products and services to customers in the biopharma, healthcare, education and government, advanced technologies, and applied materials industries in the Americas, Europe, Asia, the Middle East, and Africa. The company offers materials and consumables, such as purity chemicals and reagents, lab products and supplies, formulated silicone materials, customized excipients, customized single-use assemblies, process chromatography resins and columns, analytical sample prep kits, education and microbiology products, clinical trial kits, peristaltic pumps, and fluid handling tips.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Avantor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Avantor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.