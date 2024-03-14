Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky Sells 50,021 Shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc (NASDAQ:JAZZ)

Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky lessened its stake in Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc (NASDAQ:JAZZ – Free Report) by 30.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 114,688 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 50,021 shares during the period. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky owned approximately 0.18% of Jazz Pharmaceuticals worth $14,845,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV grew its position in Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 65.6% in the 3rd quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 202 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the period. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. bought a new stake in Jazz Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $40,000. Covestor Ltd grew its position in Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 676.5% in the 3rd quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 396 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 345 shares during the period. Spire Wealth Management grew its position in Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 128.6% in the 3rd quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 423 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 238 shares during the period. Finally, Headinvest LLC bought a new stake in Jazz Pharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $56,000. Institutional investors own 88.15% of the company’s stock.

Get Jazz Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Jazz Pharmaceuticals Stock Up 1.7 %

JAZZ opened at $117.77 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 1.85 and a current ratio of 2.24. Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc has a fifty-two week low of $111.25 and a fifty-two week high of $147.98. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $122.55 and its 200 day moving average is $125.94. The stock has a market cap of $7.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 0.59.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Jazz Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:JAZZ Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 28th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported $4.40 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.44 by ($0.04). Jazz Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 10.82% and a return on equity of 31.27%. The firm had revenue of $1.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.01 billion. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc will post 16.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

JAZZ has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Robert W. Baird initiated coverage on shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Wednesday, January 3rd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $160.00 price objective for the company. UBS Group cut their price objective on shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals from $135.00 to $131.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 1st. Barclays cut their price objective on shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals from $235.00 to $230.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 1st. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $195.00 price objective on shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday, February 29th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $180.00 price objective on shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday, February 29th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $190.70.

Get Our Latest Analysis on JAZZ

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Jazz Pharmaceuticals news, CAO Patricia Carr sold 1,936 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.64, for a total value of $231,623.04. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 8,364 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,000,668.96. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Jazz Pharmaceuticals news, CFO Philip L. Johnson bought 12,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 1st. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $119.65 per share, for a total transaction of $1,435,800.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 27,932 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,342,063.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CAO Patricia Carr sold 1,936 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.64, for a total transaction of $231,623.04. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 8,364 shares in the company, valued at $1,000,668.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 4.40% of the company’s stock.

Jazz Pharmaceuticals Profile

(Free Report)

Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc, a biopharmaceutical company, identifies, develops, and commercializes pharmaceutical products for unmet medical needs in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company has a portfolio of products and product candidates with a focus in the areas of neuroscience, including sleep medicine and movement disorders; and in oncology, such as hematologic and solid tumors.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JAZZ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc (NASDAQ:JAZZ – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Jazz Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Jazz Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.