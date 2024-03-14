Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky Sells 57,000 Shares of Best Buy Co., Inc. (NYSE:BBY)

Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky decreased its holdings in Best Buy Co., Inc. (NYSE:BBY – Free Report) by 29.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 135,618 shares of the technology retailer’s stock after selling 57,000 shares during the period. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky owned approximately 0.06% of Best Buy worth $9,422,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of BBY. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its stake in shares of Best Buy by 549.1% in the 3rd quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 357 shares of the technology retailer’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 302 shares during the last quarter. Lansing Street Advisors bought a new stake in Best Buy during the 2nd quarter worth $27,000. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in Best Buy by 81.9% during the 3rd quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 411 shares of the technology retailer’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 185 shares during the last quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC grew its position in Best Buy by 90.6% during the 1st quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 385 shares of the technology retailer’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 183 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Covestor Ltd grew its position in Best Buy by 46.8% during the 2nd quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 442 shares of the technology retailer’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 141 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 76.10% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In related news, Chairman Richard M. Schulze sold 110,974 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.00, for a total value of $8,544,998.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 19,566,458 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,506,617,266. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.56% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have commented on BBY shares. UBS Group upped their price target on Best Buy from $82.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, March 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on Best Buy from $81.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 1st. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Best Buy from $80.00 to $82.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, March 1st. Jefferies Financial Group raised Best Buy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $69.00 to $89.00 in a research note on Monday, December 11th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Best Buy from $78.00 to $89.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, March 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $82.80.

Best Buy Trading Up 0.2 %

NYSE BBY opened at $77.52 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $75.20 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $72.58. The company has a quick ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The company has a market capitalization of $16.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.62, a PEG ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 1.49. Best Buy Co., Inc. has a twelve month low of $62.30 and a twelve month high of $86.11.

Best Buy (NYSE:BBY – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 29th. The technology retailer reported $2.72 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.51 by $0.21. Best Buy had a return on equity of 48.45% and a net margin of 2.86%. The business had revenue of $14.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.58 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.61 EPS. The business’s revenue was down .6% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Best Buy Co., Inc. will post 6.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Best Buy Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 11th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 21st will be issued a dividend of $0.94 per share. This represents a $3.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.85%. This is a positive change from Best Buy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.92. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 20th. Best Buy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 64.67%.

Best Buy Company Profile

Best Buy Co, Inc engages in the retail of technology products in the United States and Canada. The company operates in two segments, Domestic and International. Its stores provide computing and mobile phone products, such as desktops, notebooks, and peripherals; mobile phones comprising related mobile network carrier commissions; networking products; tablets covering e-readers; smartwatches; and consumer electronics consisting of digital imaging, health and fitness products, home theater, portable audio comprising headphones and portable speakers, and smart home products.

