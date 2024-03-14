Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky Sells 7,511 Shares of DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM)

Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky reduced its position in shares of DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM – Free Report) by 6.3% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 112,282 shares of the medical device company’s stock after selling 7,511 shares during the quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky’s holdings in DexCom were worth $10,476,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Centaurus Financial Inc. raised its position in shares of DexCom by 5.5% during the first quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 1,236 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $632,000 after buying an additional 64 shares during the last quarter. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in DexCom by 5.5% in the second quarter. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,744 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $224,000 after purchasing an additional 91 shares during the last quarter. Ascent Group LLC increased its position in DexCom by 2.1% in the third quarter. Ascent Group LLC now owns 4,778 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $577,000 after purchasing an additional 98 shares during the last quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC increased its position in DexCom by 3.4% in the second quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC now owns 2,964 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $381,000 after purchasing an additional 98 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC increased its position in DexCom by 7.7% in the first quarter. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC now owns 1,412 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $440,000 after purchasing an additional 101 shares during the last quarter. 93.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, CEO Kevin R. Sayer sold 37,325 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $123.63, for a total transaction of $4,614,489.75. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 362,841 shares in the company, valued at approximately $44,858,032.83. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, CFO Jereme M. Sylvain sold 3,363 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.73, for a total value of $392,562.99. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 71,142 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,304,405.66. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Kevin R. Sayer sold 37,325 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $123.63, for a total value of $4,614,489.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 362,841 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $44,858,032.83. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 51,870 shares of company stock worth $6,388,276. Corporate insiders own 0.41% of the company’s stock.

Shares of DexCom stock opened at $131.68 on Thursday. DexCom, Inc. has a one year low of $74.75 and a one year high of $139.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 2.48 and a current ratio of 2.84. The company has a market capitalization of $50.77 billion, a PE ratio of 100.52, a P/E/G ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $123.60 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $109.59.

DexCom (NASDAQ:DXCM – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 8th. The medical device company reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.07. DexCom had a net margin of 14.95% and a return on equity of 28.31%. The firm had revenue of $1.03 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.02 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.34 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that DexCom, Inc. will post 1.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

DXCM has been the topic of several research reports. Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of DexCom from $147.00 to $151.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on shares of DexCom in a research note on Tuesday. They set an “outperform” rating and a $165.00 price objective for the company. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of DexCom from $135.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 19th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of DexCom from $110.00 to $136.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 13th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of DexCom from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, March 8th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $136.67.

DexCom, Inc, a medical device company, focuses on the design, development, and commercialization of continuous glucose monitoring (CGM) systems in the United States and internationally. The company provides its systems for use by people with diabetes, as well as for use by healthcare providers. Its products include Dexcom G6 and Dexcom G7, integrated CGM systems for diabetes management; Dexcom Share, a remote monitoring system; Dexcom Real-Time API, which enables authorized third-party software developers to integrate real-time CGM data into their digital health apps and devices; and Dexcom ONE, that is designed to replace finger stick blood glucose testing for diabetes treatment decisions.

