Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky Sells 79,400 Shares of Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF)

Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky trimmed its holdings in shares of Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF – Free Report) by 10.8% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 658,103 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 79,400 shares during the quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky’s holdings in Synchrony Financial were worth $20,118,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in SYF. Live Oak Investment Partners bought a new position in Synchrony Financial during the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new position in shares of Synchrony Financial during the 3rd quarter valued at $35,000. Covestor Ltd grew its stake in shares of Synchrony Financial by 138.8% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,108 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 644 shares during the period. Zions Bancorporation N.A. increased its holdings in Synchrony Financial by 230.5% in the 1st quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 1,226 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 855 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its stake in Synchrony Financial by 76.2% in the 1st quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 1,325 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 573 shares during the period. 94.72% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Synchrony Financial alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “underweight” rating and set a $30.00 target price on shares of Synchrony Financial in a research report on Thursday, February 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on shares of Synchrony Financial from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 18th. JMP Securities increased their target price on Synchrony Financial from $35.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 12th. BMO Capital Markets cut Synchrony Financial from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $40.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, January 10th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on Synchrony Financial in a report on Wednesday, January 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $56.00 price objective on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $38.17.

Synchrony Financial Price Performance

SYF stock opened at $43.48 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $39.32 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $34.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 1.22 and a quick ratio of 1.22. The stock has a market cap of $17.69 billion, a PE ratio of 8.39, a P/E/G ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 1.61. Synchrony Financial has a one year low of $26.59 and a one year high of $43.54.

Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, January 23rd. The financial services provider reported $1.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.93 by $0.10. Synchrony Financial had a net margin of 10.68% and a return on equity of 17.37%. The company had revenue of $5.55 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.45 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.26 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Synchrony Financial will post 5.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Synchrony Financial Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 15th. Investors of record on Monday, February 5th were issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 2nd. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.30%. Synchrony Financial’s dividend payout ratio is 19.31%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, insider Brian D. Doubles sold 134,696 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.26, for a total value of $5,557,556.96. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 660,353 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,246,164.78. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, insider Brian D. Doubles sold 134,696 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.26, for a total value of $5,557,556.96. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 660,353 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,246,164.78. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider David P. Melito sold 7,283 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.99, for a total value of $283,964.17. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 14,183 shares in the company, valued at $552,995.17. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.65% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Synchrony Financial Company Profile

(Free Report)

Synchrony Financial, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a consumer financial services company in the United States. It provides credit products, such as credit cards, commercial credit products, and consumer installment loans. The company also offers private label credit cards, dual co-brand and general purpose credit cards, short- and long-term installment loans, and consumer banking products; and deposit products, including certificates of deposit, individual retirement accounts, money market accounts, and savings accounts, and sweep and affinity deposits, as well as accepts deposits through third-party securities brokerage firms.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SYF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Synchrony Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Synchrony Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.