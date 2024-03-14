Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky Sells 97,593 Shares of SLM Co. (NASDAQ:SLM)

Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky lessened its stake in shares of SLM Co. (NASDAQ:SLM – Free Report) by 9.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 956,951 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 97,593 shares during the period. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky owned about 0.42% of SLM worth $13,034,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of SLM. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its stake in SLM by 20.8% in the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 267,384 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $3,642,000 after buying an additional 46,032 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. raised its stake in SLM by 8.9% in the third quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 2,570,065 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $35,004,000 after buying an additional 209,632 shares in the last quarter. Toroso Investments LLC bought a new position in SLM in the third quarter worth approximately $1,335,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its stake in SLM by 7.5% in the third quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 195,399 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $2,661,000 after buying an additional 13,638 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new position in SLM in the third quarter worth approximately $489,000. Institutional investors own 95.07% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at SLM

In other news, EVP Donna F. Vieira sold 12,308 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.27, for a total value of $249,483.16. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 126,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,564,155. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, EVP Donna F. Vieira sold 12,308 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.27, for a total value of $249,483.16. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 126,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,564,155. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Jonathan Boyles sold 94,078 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.72, for a total transaction of $1,949,296.16. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 52,751 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,093,000.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.91% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

SLM Stock Up 0.5 %

SLM opened at $21.09 on Thursday. SLM Co. has a twelve month low of $10.81 and a twelve month high of $21.33. The company has a quick ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.21. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $19.65 and a 200 day moving average price of $16.60. The company has a market cap of $4.65 billion, a PE ratio of 8.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.43 and a beta of 1.16.

SLM (NASDAQ:SLM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 30th. The credit services provider reported $0.72 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.87 by ($0.15). SLM had a return on equity of 36.86% and a net margin of 20.65%. The company had revenue of $725.66 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $379.20 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.33) EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that SLM Co. will post 2.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

SLM announced that its board has authorized a stock buyback plan on Wednesday, January 24th that authorizes the company to repurchase $650.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the credit services provider to buy up to 14.5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are often a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

SLM Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 15th. Investors of record on Monday, March 4th will be paid a dividend of $0.11 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 1st. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.09%. SLM’s dividend payout ratio is presently 18.33%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have issued reports on SLM. Barclays began coverage on shares of SLM in a report on Wednesday, November 15th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $16.00 price target on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of SLM from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 25th. Wedbush lifted their price target on shares of SLM from $18.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 13th. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of SLM from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $14.00 to $20.00 in a report on Friday, December 8th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of SLM from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $19.77.

SLM Company Profile

(Free Report)

SLM Corporation, through its subsidiaries, originates and services private education loans to students and their families to finance the cost of their education in the United States. It is also involved in the provision of retail deposit accounts, including certificates of deposit, money market accounts, and high-yield savings accounts; and interest-bearing omnibus accounts.

