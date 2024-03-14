Team (NYSE:TISI) Earns Buy Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Team (NYSE:TISI – Free Report) in a research report report published on Monday morning. The firm issued a buy rating on the business services provider’s stock.

TISI stock opened at $5.31 on Monday. Team has a 12 month low of $3.53 and a 12 month high of $11.25. The company has a current ratio of 1.84, a quick ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.72. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $6.45 and a 200 day moving average price of $7.20. The stock has a market cap of $23.47 million, a PE ratio of -0.31 and a beta of 1.80.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Northern Trust Corp lifted its position in shares of Team by 82.8% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 27,923 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $184,000 after purchasing an additional 12,652 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Team by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 119,872 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $833,000 after purchasing an additional 3,172 shares during the period. Barclays PLC lifted its position in shares of Team by 16.6% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 215,000 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,494,000 after purchasing an additional 30,591 shares during the period. Manatuck Hill Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Team in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $252,000. Finally, Susquehanna International Group LLP bought a new position in shares of Team during the 1st quarter worth approximately $77,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.73% of the company’s stock.

Team, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides asset performance assurance and optimization solutions in the United States, Canada, Europe, and internationally. It operates through Inspection and Heat Treating (IHT) and Mechanical Services (MS) segments. The IHT segment offers non-destructive evaluation and testing, radiographic testing, ultrasonic testing, magnetic particle inspection, liquid penetrant inspection, positive material identification, electromagnetic testing, alternating current field measurement, and eddy current testing services.

