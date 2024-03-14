Tele2 AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:TLTZY) Short Interest Up 50.0% in February

Tele2 AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:TLTZY – Get Free Report) saw a significant increase in short interest during the month of February. As of February 29th, there was short interest totalling 2,400 shares, an increase of 50.0% from the February 14th total of 1,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 6,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.4 days.

Tele2 AB (publ) Stock Performance

OTCMKTS TLTZY traded down $0.09 on Thursday, reaching $4.09. The stock had a trading volume of 460 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,138. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a current ratio of 0.69. Tele2 AB has a 12-month low of $3.32 and a 12-month high of $5.47. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $4.14 and its 200 day moving average price is $3.91. The stock has a market cap of $5.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.84 and a beta of 0.61.

Get Tele2 AB (publ) alerts:

Tele2 AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:TLTZY – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 30th. The company reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter. Tele2 AB (publ) had a return on equity of 16.50% and a net margin of 12.82%. The business had revenue of $722.36 million during the quarter. As a group, equities analysts expect that Tele2 AB will post 0.26 earnings per share for the current year.

Tele2 AB (publ) Company Profile

Tele2 AB (publ) provides fixed and mobile connectivity, handset related data services, and entertainment services in Sweden, Lithuania, Latvia, and Estonia. The company offers mobile telephony and data, fixed broadband, fixed telephony, switch and contact center, cloud services, IT services, network services, workplace, video and collaboration, united communications, and security services.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Tele2 AB (publ) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tele2 AB (publ) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.