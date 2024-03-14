Telecom Italia S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:TIIAY) Short Interest Down 33.2% in February

Telecom Italia S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:TIIAY – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest during the month of February. As of February 29th, there was short interest totalling 14,700 shares, a drop of 33.2% from the February 14th total of 22,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 27,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.5 days.

Telecom Italia Trading Down 0.9 %

Shares of OTCMKTS TIIAY traded down $0.02 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $2.25. The company had a trading volume of 22,100 shares, compared to its average volume of 28,034. The company has a current ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $2.93 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $2.94. Telecom Italia has a 52-week low of $2.25 and a 52-week high of $3.48.

Get Telecom Italia alerts:

About Telecom Italia

(Get Free Report)

See Also

Telecom Italia S.p.A., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of fixed and mobile telecommunications services in Italy and internationally. The company operates through Domestic, Brazil, and Other Operations segments. It offers fixed and mobile voice and Internet, and public telephony services, as well as products managed and developed for individuals and families; and voice, data, and Internet services and products, and information and communications technology solutions for small and medium-size enterprises, small offices/home offices, the public sector, large accounts, and enterprises in the fixed and mobile telecommunications markets.

Receive News & Ratings for Telecom Italia Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Telecom Italia and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.