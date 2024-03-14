Telecom Italia S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:TIIAY) Short Interest Down 33.2% in February

Telecom Italia S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:TIIAY – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest during the month of February. As of February 29th, there was short interest totalling 14,700 shares, a drop of 33.2% from the February 14th total of 22,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 27,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.5 days.
Telecom Italia Trading Down 0.9 %
Shares of OTCMKTS TIIAY traded down $0.02 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $2.25. The company had a trading volume of 22,100 shares, compared to its average volume of 28,034. The company has a current ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $2.93 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $2.94. Telecom Italia has a 52-week low of $2.25 and a 52-week high of $3.48.
About Telecom Italia
