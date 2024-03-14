Tempur Sealy International, Inc. (NYSE:TPX) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Tempur Sealy International, Inc. (NYSE:TPX – Get Free Report) have received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the six ratings firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating on the company. The average 1-year price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $55.50.

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of Tempur Sealy International from $45.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 19th. Piper Sandler upgraded shares of Tempur Sealy International from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $41.00 to $61.00 in a report on Thursday, January 18th. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $50.00 target price on shares of Tempur Sealy International in a report on Wednesday, December 13th. Finally, KeyCorp lifted their target price on shares of Tempur Sealy International from $56.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 9th.

TPX stock opened at $55.76 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $9.68 billion, a PE ratio of 26.94, a PEG ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 1.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.81, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 1.21. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $51.42 and its 200-day moving average price is $46.12. Tempur Sealy International has a one year low of $34.98 and a one year high of $56.44.

Tempur Sealy International (NYSE:TPX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 8th. The company reported $0.53 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.54 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $1.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.18 billion. Tempur Sealy International had a net margin of 7.47% and a return on equity of 239.67%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.54 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Tempur Sealy International will post 2.75 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 7th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 22nd were paid a $0.13 dividend. This is an increase from Tempur Sealy International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.11. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 21st. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.93%. Tempur Sealy International’s payout ratio is 25.12%.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of TPX. American Century Companies Inc. grew its stake in shares of Tempur Sealy International by 70.7% in the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 79,640 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,224,000 after acquiring an additional 32,989 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Tempur Sealy International by 7.7% during the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 20,564 shares of the company’s stock worth $574,000 after purchasing an additional 1,476 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can grew its stake in shares of Tempur Sealy International by 17.1% during the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 29,980 shares of the company’s stock worth $871,000 after purchasing an additional 4,379 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers grew its stake in shares of Tempur Sealy International by 2.8% during the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 508,624 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,201,000 after purchasing an additional 13,942 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS grew its stake in shares of Tempur Sealy International by 10.5% during the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 70,553 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,970,000 after purchasing an additional 6,727 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.86% of the company’s stock.

Tempur Sealy International, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, distributes, and retails bedding products in the United States and internationally. It provides mattresses, foundations and adjustable foundations, and adjustable bases, as well as other products comprising pillows, mattress covers, sheets, cushions, and various other accessories and comfort products under the Tempur-Pedic, Sealy, Stearns & Foster, Sealy, and Cocoon by Sealy brand names.

