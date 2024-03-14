Tenaris S.A. (NYSE:TS) Short Interest Down 21.6% in February

Tenaris S.A. (NYSE:TS – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in February. As of February 29th, there was short interest totalling 2,430,000 shares, a decrease of 21.6% from the February 14th total of 3,100,000 shares. Currently, 0.4% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 2,130,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.1 days.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Optiver Holding B.V. acquired a new stake in Tenaris in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $2,862,000. Marshall Wace LLP raised its holdings in shares of Tenaris by 67.0% during the second quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 1,437,914 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $43,066,000 after acquiring an additional 576,909 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC raised its holdings in shares of Tenaris by 67.7% during the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 48,264 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,445,000 after acquiring an additional 19,489 shares in the last quarter. Ramirez Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Tenaris during the third quarter valued at about $1,759,000. Finally, Graham Capital Management L.P. bought a new position in Tenaris during the third quarter valued at about $1,113,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 11.58% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have weighed in on TS. Bank of America began coverage on Tenaris in a report on Tuesday, January 16th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded Tenaris from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 4th.

Tenaris Price Performance

Tenaris stock traded down $0.41 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $38.61. 1,351,075 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,207,675. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $33.55 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $33.32. The company has a market capitalization of $22.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.88, a PEG ratio of 3.29 and a beta of 1.46. Tenaris has a 12-month low of $24.69 and a 12-month high of $39.08.

Tenaris Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 22nd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 21st will be given a $0.80 dividend. This is an increase from Tenaris’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.68. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 20th. Tenaris’s dividend payout ratio is presently 12.05%.

Tenaris Company Profile

Tenaris SA, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells seamless and welded steel tubular products and related services for the oil and gas industry, and other industrial applications. The company offers steel casings, tubing products, mechanical and structural pipes, line pipes, cold-drawn pipes, and premium joints and couplings; and coiled tubing products for oil and gas drilling and workovers, and subsea pipelines.

