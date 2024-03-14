Tennant (NYSE:TNC) SVP Sells $61,160.00 in Stock

Tennant (NYSE:TNC – Get Free Report) SVP Kristin A. Erickson sold 556 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.00, for a total transaction of $61,160.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 10,698 shares in the company, valued at $1,176,780. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

Tennant Stock Up 0.9 %

TNC stock opened at $112.74 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $98.93 and its 200-day simple moving average is $87.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.10 billion, a PE ratio of 19.34 and a beta of 1.09. Tennant has a 12 month low of $63.30 and a 12 month high of $117.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 2.08 and a quick ratio of 1.44.

Tennant (NYSE:TNC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 22nd. The industrial products company reported $1.92 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.27 by $0.65. The business had revenue of $311.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $309.87 million. Tennant had a net margin of 8.81% and a return on equity of 23.07%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.46 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Tennant will post 6.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Tennant Dividend Announcement

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Tennant

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 29th will be paid a dividend of $0.28 per share. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.99%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 28th. Tennant’s dividend payout ratio is currently 19.21%.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Tennant by 4.0% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,108,398 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $252,122,000 after purchasing an additional 119,014 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Tennant by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,250,515 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $208,600,000 after acquiring an additional 24,019 shares during the period. Clearbridge Investments LLC raised its stake in shares of Tennant by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 853,443 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $69,223,000 after acquiring an additional 2,992 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its stake in shares of Tennant by 6.8% in the 2nd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 655,089 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $53,135,000 after acquiring an additional 41,925 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Tennant by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 650,795 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $36,809,000 after acquiring an additional 2,339 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.14% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, CL King began coverage on shares of Tennant in a research report on Thursday, December 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $112.00 target price on the stock.

Tennant Company Profile

Tennant Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and markets floor cleaning equipment in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers a suite of products, including floor maintenance and cleaning equipment, detergent-free and other sustainable cleaning technologies, aftermarket parts and consumables, equipment maintenance and repair services, and asset management solutions.

