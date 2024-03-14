TerraVest Industries Inc. (TSE:TVK) Senior Officer Acquires C$55,000.00 in Stock

TerraVest Industries Inc. (TSE:TVK – Get Free Report) Senior Officer Marilyn Boucher acquired 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 8th. The shares were purchased at an average price of C$55.00 per share, for a total transaction of C$55,000.00.

TerraVest Industries Stock Performance

TVK opened at C$53.96 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of C$977.22 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.75 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a fifty day moving average of C$51.26 and a 200 day moving average of C$42.42. TerraVest Industries Inc. has a fifty-two week low of C$24.92 and a fifty-two week high of C$61.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 149.19, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 2.07.

TerraVest Industries (TSE:TVK – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 8th. The company reported C$0.94 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of C$228.09 million during the quarter. TerraVest Industries had a net margin of 6.52% and a return on equity of 23.89%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that TerraVest Industries Inc. will post 0.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

TerraVest Industries Dividend Announcement

About TerraVest Industries

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 10th. Shareholders of record on Sunday, March 31st will be paid a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 27th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.11%. TerraVest Industries’s payout ratio is currently 23.08%.

TerraVest Industries Inc manufactures and sells goods and services to energy, agriculture, mining, transportation, and other markets in Canada and the United States. It operates through four segments: Home Heating and Cooling Products (HVAC Equipment); Compressed Gas Storage and Distribution Equipment (Compressed Gas Equipment); Energy Processing Equipment (Processing Equipment); and Service.

