Tertiary Minerals (LON:TYM) Hits New 12-Month Low at $0.07

Tertiary Minerals plc (LON:TYM – Get Free Report)’s share price reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as GBX 0.07 ($0.00) and last traded at GBX 0.07 ($0.00), with a volume of 21605035 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 0.07 ($0.00).

Tertiary Minerals Stock Down 2.8 %

The firm’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 0.09 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 0.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 51.87, a current ratio of 3.38 and a quick ratio of 5.85. The firm has a market capitalization of £1.80 million, a P/E ratio of -1.30 and a beta of -0.61.

About Tertiary Minerals

Tertiary Minerals plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the identification, acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral projects. It explores for base and precious metal, copper, gold, and silver deposits in Zambia and in Nevada. Tertiary Minerals plc was incorporated in 1999 and is headquartered in Macclesfield, the United Kingdom.

