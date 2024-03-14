Tesco PLC (OTCMKTS:TSCDY) Short Interest Down 60.1% in February

Tesco PLC (OTCMKTS:TSCDY – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in the month of February. As of February 29th, there was short interest totalling 205,200 shares, a decrease of 60.1% from the February 14th total of 513,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 996,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Tesco in a research note on Thursday, November 16th. They set a “buy” rating for the company.
Get Our Latest Report on Tesco
Tesco Price Performance
About Tesco
Tesco PLC, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a grocery retailer in the United Kingdom, Republic of Ireland, the Czech Republic, Slovakia, and Hungary. It offers grocery products through its stores, as well as online. The company is also involved in the food and drink wholesaling activities.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than Tesco
- Trading Stocks: RSI and Why it’s Useful
- UiPath Stock: Analysts Blaze a Path to Higher Share Prices
- 3 Grocery Stocks That Are Proving They Are Still Essential
- $5 Billion Boost for Taiwan Semiconductor Aids Nvidia Expansion
- What does consumer price index measure?
- 3 Small Dividend Paying Banks Insiders are Buying
Receive News & Ratings for Tesco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tesco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.