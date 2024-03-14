Tesco PLC (OTCMKTS:TSCDY) Short Interest Down 60.1% in February

Tesco PLC (OTCMKTS:TSCDY – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in the month of February. As of February 29th, there was short interest totalling 205,200 shares, a decrease of 60.1% from the February 14th total of 513,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 996,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days.

Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Tesco in a research note on Thursday, November 16th. They set a “buy” rating for the company.

OTCMKTS TSCDY traded up $0.11 on Thursday, hitting $11.15. 35,929 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 568,961. Tesco has a 12 month low of $8.93 and a 12 month high of $11.69. The company has a quick ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $11.02 and a 200-day moving average of $10.54.

Tesco PLC, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a grocery retailer in the United Kingdom, Republic of Ireland, the Czech Republic, Slovakia, and Hungary. It offers grocery products through its stores, as well as online. The company is also involved in the food and drink wholesaling activities.

