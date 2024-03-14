The Descartes Systems Group Inc. (TSE:DSG) Senior Officer Allan Brett Sells 12,505 Shares

The Descartes Systems Group Inc. (TSE:DSG – Get Free Report) (NASDAQ:DSGX) Senior Officer Allan Brett sold 12,505 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$126.64, for a total transaction of C$1,583,633.20.

The Descartes Systems Group Trading Down 1.5 %

Shares of DSG opened at C$125.19 on Thursday. The Descartes Systems Group Inc. has a one year low of C$95.03 and a one year high of C$127.75. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of C$117.37 and a 200 day moving average price of C$109.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 1.85 and a current ratio of 2.05. The company has a market capitalization of C$10.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 70.33, a P/E/G ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 0.78.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. Raymond James boosted their price objective on The Descartes Systems Group from C$81.00 to C$84.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 6th. Barclays upped their target price on shares of The Descartes Systems Group from C$71.00 to C$75.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 20th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of The Descartes Systems Group from C$100.00 to C$110.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, March 7th.

The Descartes Systems Group Company Profile

The Descartes Systems Group Inc provides cloud-based logistics and supply chain solutions worldwide. The company's Logistics Technology platform offers a range of modular, interoperable web and wireless logistics management solutions. The company provides a suite of solutions that include routing, mobile, and telematics; transportation management; e-commerce shipping and fulfillment; customs and regulatory compliance; trade intelligence; broker and forwarder enterprise systems; and B2B messaging and connectivity services.

