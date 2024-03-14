The Hain Celestial Group (NASDAQ:HAIN) Sets New 1-Year Low at $8.96

The Hain Celestial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAIN – Get Free Report) shares hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $8.96 and last traded at $9.00, with a volume of 46023 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $9.09.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. DA Davidson assumed coverage on shares of The Hain Celestial Group in a report on Friday, March 1st. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $10.00 price objective on the stock. Maxim Group reduced their price objective on shares of The Hain Celestial Group from $25.00 to $18.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 8th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of The Hain Celestial Group from $11.00 to $10.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 8th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $13.50.

The firm has a market capitalization of $812.06 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.14 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a quick ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 2.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $10.19 and a 200 day moving average price of $10.48.

The Hain Celestial Group (NASDAQ:HAIN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 7th. The company reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11 by $0.01. The Hain Celestial Group had a positive return on equity of 2.48% and a negative net margin of 8.88%. The business had revenue of $454.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $461.31 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.20 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that The Hain Celestial Group, Inc. will post 0.31 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO Wendy P. Davidson acquired 5,000 shares of The Hain Celestial Group stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 13th. The stock was bought at an average price of $9.46 per share, for a total transaction of $47,300.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 58,309 shares in the company, valued at $551,603.14. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 0.72% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of The Hain Celestial Group by 4.5% during the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 9,772 shares of the company’s stock worth $327,000 after purchasing an additional 425 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of The Hain Celestial Group by 5.3% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 8,763 shares of the company’s stock worth $303,000 after purchasing an additional 443 shares during the period. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main lifted its holdings in shares of The Hain Celestial Group by 30.0% during the fourth quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main now owns 3,121 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 721 shares during the period. Mariner LLC lifted its holdings in shares of The Hain Celestial Group by 6.8% during the fourth quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 13,099 shares of the company’s stock worth $212,000 after purchasing an additional 839 shares during the period. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its holdings in shares of The Hain Celestial Group by 1.5% during the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 60,504 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,021,000 after purchasing an additional 885 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.11% of the company’s stock.

The Hain Celestial Group, Inc manufactures, markets, and sells organic and natural products in United States, United Kingdom, Europe, and internationally. It operates through two segments: North America and International. The company offers infant formula; infant, toddler, and kids' food; plant-based beverages and frozen desserts, such as soy, rice, oat, and spelt; and condiments.

