The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) Shares Sold by Rowlandmiller & PARTNERS.ADV

Rowlandmiller & PARTNERS.ADV lessened its stake in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Free Report) by 0.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 34,743 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 317 shares during the period. Home Depot comprises approximately 2.8% of Rowlandmiller & PARTNERS.ADV’s portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest position. Rowlandmiller & PARTNERS.ADV’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $12,040,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Anchor Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Home Depot in the fourth quarter worth $6,949,000. GoalVest Advisory LLC grew its stake in shares of Home Depot by 24.8% in the fourth quarter. GoalVest Advisory LLC now owns 388 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $134,000 after acquiring an additional 77 shares in the last quarter. Cacti Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Home Depot by 1,000.0% in the fourth quarter. Cacti Asset Management LLC now owns 1,100 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $383,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Harvest Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Home Depot by 0.8% in the third quarter. Harvest Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,815 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $1,153,000 after acquiring an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. Finally, WNY Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Home Depot by 11.2% in the third quarter. WNY Asset Management LLC now owns 1,839 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $556,000 after acquiring an additional 185 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.34% of the company’s stock.

Home Depot Stock Performance

NYSE:HD opened at $378.93 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 40.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $377.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.10, a PEG ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 0.99. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $362.37 and its 200 day simple moving average is $330.86. The Home Depot, Inc. has a twelve month low of $274.26 and a twelve month high of $385.10.

Home Depot Increases Dividend

Home Depot ( NYSE:HD Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 20th. The home improvement retailer reported $2.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.77 by $0.05. Home Depot had a net margin of 9.92% and a return on equity of 1,452.22%. The firm had revenue of $34.79 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $34.64 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $3.30 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 15.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 21st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 7th will be given a $2.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 6th. This represents a $9.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.38%. This is an increase from Home Depot’s previous quarterly dividend of $2.09. Home Depot’s payout ratio is presently 59.60%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

HD has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Home Depot from $299.00 to $377.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 26th. Oppenheimer downgraded shares of Home Depot from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 22nd. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Home Depot from $350.00 to $335.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 15th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of Home Depot from $385.00 to $400.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 13th. Finally, Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $380.00 target price on shares of Home Depot in a report on Wednesday, February 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $364.75.

Insider Transactions at Home Depot

In other news, CEO Edward P. Decker sold 35,987 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $368.63, for a total value of $13,265,887.81. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 107,731 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $39,712,878.53. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, EVP Timothy A. Hourigan sold 8,996 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $368.74, for a total transaction of $3,317,185.04. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 75,799 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,950,123.26. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Edward P. Decker sold 35,987 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $368.63, for a total transaction of $13,265,887.81. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 107,731 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $39,712,878.53. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

About Home Depot

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It sells various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as facilities maintenance, repair, and operations products. The company also offers installation services for flooring, water heaters, bath, garage doors, cabinets, cabinet makeovers, countertops, sheds, furnaces and central air systems, and windows.

