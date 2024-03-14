The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) Shares Acquired by Baron Wealth Management LLC

Baron Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG – Free Report) by 1.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 6,122 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 83 shares during the quarter. Procter & Gamble comprises approximately 0.5% of Baron Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 24th largest holding. Baron Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Procter & Gamble were worth $897,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of PG. Garrett Wealth Advisory Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Procter & Gamble by 6.3% during the third quarter. Garrett Wealth Advisory Group LLC now owns 4,419 shares of the company’s stock worth $645,000 after purchasing an additional 260 shares during the last quarter. N.E.W. Advisory Services LLC raised its holdings in Procter & Gamble by 14.6% during the third quarter. N.E.W. Advisory Services LLC now owns 94,424 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,772,000 after purchasing an additional 12,016 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in Procter & Gamble by 0.8% in the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 16,003,260 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,298,184,000 after purchasing an additional 131,339 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in Procter & Gamble by 26.9% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 10,823,380 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,642,339,000 after purchasing an additional 2,293,824 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wambolt & Associates LLC increased its position in Procter & Gamble by 5.5% during the 2nd quarter. Wambolt & Associates LLC now owns 19,736 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,995,000 after purchasing an additional 1,024 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.43% of the company’s stock.

Procter & Gamble Stock Performance

PG stock traded down $0.20 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $162.10. The company had a trading volume of 872,415 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,860,768. The firm has a market capitalization of $381.42 billion, a PE ratio of 27.14, a P/E/G ratio of 3.30 and a beta of 0.44. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $156.03 and a 200 day moving average price of $151.61. The Procter & Gamble Company has a fifty-two week low of $138.81 and a fifty-two week high of $162.73. The company has a quick ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48.

Procter & Gamble Announces Dividend

Procter & Gamble ( NYSE:PG Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 23rd. The company reported $1.84 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.70 by $0.14. Procter & Gamble had a net margin of 17.60% and a return on equity of 34.04%. The business had revenue of $21.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.48 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.59 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.2% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that The Procter & Gamble Company will post 6.45 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 15th. Investors of record on Friday, January 19th were paid a $0.9407 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 18th. This represents a $3.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.32%. Procter & Gamble’s dividend payout ratio is currently 62.98%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have recently commented on PG. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Procter & Gamble from $162.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of Procter & Gamble from $170.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Procter & Gamble from $160.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 25th. Truist Financial raised shares of Procter & Gamble from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $160.00 to $175.00 in a report on Monday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of Procter & Gamble from $169.00 to $162.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 18th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $168.41.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, insider Marc S. Pritchard sold 101,704 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $153.57, for a total value of $15,618,683.28. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 163,428 shares in the company, valued at approximately $25,097,637.96. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Procter & Gamble news, CEO Ma. Fatima Francisco sold 74,443 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $153.30, for a total value of $11,412,111.90. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 973 shares in the company, valued at approximately $149,160.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Marc S. Pritchard sold 101,704 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $153.57, for a total transaction of $15,618,683.28. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 163,428 shares in the company, valued at $25,097,637.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 279,063 shares of company stock worth $43,187,745. Company insiders own 0.17% of the company’s stock.

Procter & Gamble Company Profile

The Procter & Gamble Company provides branded consumer packaged goods worldwide. It operates through five segments: Beauty; Grooming; Health Care; Fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care. The Beauty segment offers conditioners, shampoos, styling aids, and treatments under the Head & Shoulders, Herbal Essences, Pantene, and Rejoice brands; and antiperspirants and deodorants, personal cleansing, and skin care products under the Olay, Old Spice, Safeguard, Secret, and SK-II brands.

