The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) Shares Sold by Doliver Advisors LP

Doliver Advisors LP decreased its holdings in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG – Free Report) by 1.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,091 shares of the company’s stock after selling 179 shares during the period. Doliver Advisors LP’s holdings in Procter & Gamble were worth $1,332,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Wyrmwood Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Procter & Gamble during the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. acquired a new position in Procter & Gamble in the second quarter valued at $50,000. CGC Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Procter & Gamble during the second quarter worth about $55,000. VitalStone Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Procter & Gamble during the second quarter worth about $60,000. Finally, RVW Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Procter & Gamble during the third quarter worth about $77,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.43% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Procter & Gamble

In other Procter & Gamble news, CEO R. Alexandra Keith sold 776 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $158.11, for a total transaction of $122,693.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 4,859 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $768,256.49. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, insider Marc S. Pritchard sold 101,704 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $153.57, for a total value of $15,618,683.28. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 163,428 shares in the company, valued at approximately $25,097,637.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO R. Alexandra Keith sold 776 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $158.11, for a total transaction of $122,693.36. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 4,859 shares in the company, valued at $768,256.49. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 279,063 shares of company stock valued at $43,187,745 in the last quarter. Insiders own 0.17% of the company’s stock.

Procter & Gamble Stock Down 0.2 %

Procter & Gamble stock traded down $0.28 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $162.02. 659,473 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,855,121. The Procter & Gamble Company has a 1 year low of $138.81 and a 1 year high of $162.73. The firm has a market cap of $381.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.19, a P/E/G ratio of 3.30 and a beta of 0.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 0.64 and a quick ratio of 0.44. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $156.03 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $151.61.

Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, January 23rd. The company reported $1.84 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.70 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $21.44 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.48 billion. Procter & Gamble had a net margin of 17.60% and a return on equity of 34.04%. The company’s revenue was up 3.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.59 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that The Procter & Gamble Company will post 6.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Procter & Gamble Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 15th. Investors of record on Friday, January 19th were given a dividend of $0.9407 per share. This represents a $3.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.32%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 18th. Procter & Gamble’s dividend payout ratio is presently 62.98%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages recently commented on PG. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Procter & Gamble from $160.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 25th. Truist Financial upgraded shares of Procter & Gamble from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $160.00 to $175.00 in a research report on Monday. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Procter & Gamble in a research report on Friday, March 1st. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $168.00 price objective for the company. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on shares of Procter & Gamble from $155.00 to $157.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of Procter & Gamble from $156.00 to $157.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $168.41.

About Procter & Gamble

The Procter & Gamble Company provides branded consumer packaged goods worldwide. It operates through five segments: Beauty; Grooming; Health Care; Fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care. The Beauty segment offers conditioners, shampoos, styling aids, and treatments under the Head & Shoulders, Herbal Essences, Pantene, and Rejoice brands; and antiperspirants and deodorants, personal cleansing, and skin care products under the Olay, Old Spice, Safeguard, Secret, and SK-II brands.

