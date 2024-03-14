The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW) Shares Sold by First National Bank of Mount Dora Trust Investment Services

First National Bank of Mount Dora Trust Investment Services lessened its stake in The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW – Free Report) by 0.4% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 10,609 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 42 shares during the period. First National Bank of Mount Dora Trust Investment Services’ holdings in Sherwin-Williams were worth $3,309,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in SHW. FMR LLC increased its holdings in shares of Sherwin-Williams by 65.4% in the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,427,014 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $1,384,160,000 after purchasing an additional 2,146,102 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Sherwin-Williams in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $498,336,000. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Sherwin-Williams by 50.9% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,180,068 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $1,229,386,000 after purchasing an additional 1,747,586 shares during the last quarter. Holocene Advisors LP increased its stake in Sherwin-Williams by 154.8% during the second quarter. Holocene Advisors LP now owns 1,414,318 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $375,530,000 after acquiring an additional 859,301 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PineStone Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Sherwin-Williams by 263.7% during the third quarter. PineStone Asset Management Inc. now owns 921,772 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $235,098,000 after acquiring an additional 668,305 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.87% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on SHW shares. Seaport Res Ptn cut Sherwin-Williams from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, January 8th. Argus raised their target price on Sherwin-Williams from $330.00 to $378.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 21st. Northcoast Research raised Sherwin-Williams from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $360.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 27th. Mizuho cut their target price on Sherwin-Williams from $352.00 to $340.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 26th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Sherwin-Williams from $285.00 to $317.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $318.72.

Insider Transactions at Sherwin-Williams

In other news, insider Karl J. Jorgenrud sold 2,690 shares of Sherwin-Williams stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $322.50, for a total transaction of $867,525.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 12,941 shares in the company, valued at $4,173,472.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, SVP Mary L. Garceau sold 23,518 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $322.66, for a total value of $7,588,317.88. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 28,475 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,187,743.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Karl J. Jorgenrud sold 2,690 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $322.50, for a total value of $867,525.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 12,941 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,173,472.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 30,487 shares of company stock worth $9,810,583. Corporate insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.

Sherwin-Williams Stock Down 0.8 %

NYSE:SHW traded down $2.83 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $333.98. The company had a trading volume of 780,300 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,476,056. The firm has a market capitalization of $84.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.15, a PEG ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.25. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $313.87 and its 200-day simple moving average is $284.94. The Sherwin-Williams Company has a 12-month low of $205.43 and a 12-month high of $347.71.

Sherwin-Williams (NYSE:SHW – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 25th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.80 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $5.25 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.23 billion. Sherwin-Williams had a return on equity of 74.72% and a net margin of 10.36%. Sherwin-Williams’s revenue for the quarter was up .4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.89 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that The Sherwin-Williams Company will post 11.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Sherwin-Williams Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 8th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 26th were given a dividend of $0.715 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 23rd. This represents a $2.86 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.86%. This is a boost from Sherwin-Williams’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.61. Sherwin-Williams’s payout ratio is 30.92%.

Sherwin-Williams Profile

The Sherwin-Williams Company engages in the development, manufacture, distribution, and sale of paints, coating, and related products to professional, industrial, commercial, and retail customers. It operates through three segments: Paint Stores Group, Consumer Brands Group, and Performance Coatings Group.

