The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX) Shares Acquired by Riverwater Partners LLC

Riverwater Partners LLC lifted its position in The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX – Free Report) by 3.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 6,365 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 212 shares during the quarter. Riverwater Partners LLC’s holdings in TJX Companies were worth $597,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Penobscot Investment Management Company Inc. lifted its position in shares of TJX Companies by 35.5% in the 3rd quarter. Penobscot Investment Management Company Inc. now owns 73,466 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $6,530,000 after acquiring an additional 19,236 shares in the last quarter. Savoir Faire Capital Management L.P. acquired a new position in TJX Companies in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $3,197,000. Cape Cod Five Cents Savings Bank increased its stake in TJX Companies by 109.1% in the 3rd quarter. Cape Cod Five Cents Savings Bank now owns 148,954 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $13,239,000 after buying an additional 77,711 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in TJX Companies by 2.7% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 21,447,146 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $1,813,329,000 after buying an additional 555,639 shares during the period. Finally, United Services Automobile Association increased its stake in TJX Companies by 11.3% in the 3rd quarter. United Services Automobile Association now owns 29,056 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $2,582,000 after buying an additional 2,939 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.28% of the company’s stock.

TJX Companies Price Performance

TJX traded up $0.26 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $98.32. The company had a trading volume of 2,025,867 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,871,355. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a current ratio of 1.21. The company has a market capitalization of $111.45 billion, a PE ratio of 25.47, a P/E/G ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 0.86. The TJX Companies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $73.24 and a twelve month high of $102.84. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $96.67 and its 200-day simple moving average is $92.44.

TJX Companies ( NYSE:TJX Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 28th. The apparel and home fashions retailer reported $1.22 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.10. TJX Companies had a net margin of 8.25% and a return on equity of 64.18%. The company had revenue of $16.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.20 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.89 EPS. TJX Companies’s revenue was up 13.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that The TJX Companies, Inc. will post 4.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

TJX Companies declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a share buyback plan on Wednesday, February 28th that authorizes the company to repurchase $2.50 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the apparel and home fashions retailer to buy up to 2.2% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are usually an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

Insider Activity at TJX Companies

In related news, EVP Louise Greenlees sold 2,694 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.83, for a total transaction of $266,248.02. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 50,273 shares in the company, valued at $4,968,480.59. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have weighed in on TJX. Redburn Atlantic lowered shares of TJX Companies from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $100.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Monday, February 5th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of TJX Companies from $99.00 to $101.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 16th. UBS Group raised their target price on shares of TJX Companies from $95.00 to $104.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, March 1st. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of TJX Companies from $95.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 29th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $105.00 target price on shares of TJX Companies in a research note on Wednesday, February 28th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $102.19.

TJX Companies Profile

The TJX Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an off-price apparel and home fashions retailer in the United States, Canada, Europe, and Australia. It operates through four segments: Marmaxx, HomeGoods, TJX Canada, and TJX International. The company sells family apparel, including footwear and accessories; home fashions, such as home basics, furniture, rugs, lighting products, giftware, soft home products, decorative accessories, tabletop, and cookware, as well as expanded pet, and gourmet food departments; jewelry and accessories; and other merchandise.

