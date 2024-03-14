The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX) Shares Bought by Compass Wealth Management LLC

Compass Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX – Free Report) by 4.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 54,392 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock after buying an additional 2,400 shares during the quarter. TJX Companies makes up 1.4% of Compass Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 18th biggest position. Compass Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in TJX Companies were worth $5,103,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH grew its position in shares of TJX Companies by 16.1% in the fourth quarter. Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH now owns 10,645 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $999,000 after purchasing an additional 1,477 shares during the period. Baron Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of TJX Companies by 8.2% in the fourth quarter. Baron Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,497 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $422,000 after purchasing an additional 340 shares during the period. DNB Asset Management AS grew its position in shares of TJX Companies by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 241,095 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $22,617,000 after purchasing an additional 1,743 shares during the period. Arden Trust Co grew its position in shares of TJX Companies by 5.9% in the fourth quarter. Arden Trust Co now owns 3,708 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $348,000 after purchasing an additional 208 shares during the period. Finally, M&R Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of TJX Companies by 12.1% in the fourth quarter. M&R Capital Management Inc. now owns 14,323 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $1,344,000 after purchasing an additional 1,542 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.28% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TJX Companies stock traded up $0.18 on Thursday, reaching $98.24. The company had a trading volume of 1,350,228 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,860,645. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $96.67 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $92.44. The firm has a market cap of $111.36 billion, a PE ratio of 25.41, a PEG ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 0.86. The TJX Companies, Inc. has a 52-week low of $73.24 and a 52-week high of $102.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a current ratio of 1.21.

TJX Companies ( NYSE:TJX Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 28th. The apparel and home fashions retailer reported $1.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.12 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $16.41 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.20 billion. TJX Companies had a net margin of 8.25% and a return on equity of 64.18%. The business’s revenue was up 13.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.89 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that The TJX Companies, Inc. will post 4.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

TJX Companies declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a share repurchase plan on Wednesday, February 28th that allows the company to repurchase $2.50 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the apparel and home fashions retailer to buy up to 2.2% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are typically a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on TJX. Telsey Advisory Group reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $105.00 target price on shares of TJX Companies in a research report on Wednesday, February 28th. UBS Group raised their price target on shares of TJX Companies from $95.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, March 1st. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of TJX Companies from $99.00 to $101.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 16th. Redburn Atlantic downgraded shares of TJX Companies from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $100.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Monday, February 5th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of TJX Companies from $95.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 29th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $102.19.

In other news, EVP Louise Greenlees sold 2,694 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.83, for a total value of $266,248.02. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 50,273 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,968,480.59. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

The TJX Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an off-price apparel and home fashions retailer in the United States, Canada, Europe, and Australia. It operates through four segments: Marmaxx, HomeGoods, TJX Canada, and TJX International. The company sells family apparel, including footwear and accessories; home fashions, such as home basics, furniture, rugs, lighting products, giftware, soft home products, decorative accessories, tabletop, and cookware, as well as expanded pet, and gourmet food departments; jewelry and accessories; and other merchandise.

