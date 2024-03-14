Thomson Reuters (NYSE:TRI) Upgraded to Overweight at Barclays

Thomson Reuters (NYSE:TRI – Get Free Report) (TSE:TRI) was upgraded by equities researchers at Barclays from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report issued on Thursday, Briefing.com reports. The firm presently has a $180.00 price target on the business services provider’s stock, up from their prior price target of $150.00. Barclays‘s target price indicates a potential upside of 15.11% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on the company. National Bank Financial cut Thomson Reuters from a “sector perform under weight” rating to an “underperform underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 20th. Scotiabank raised their target price on Thomson Reuters from $142.00 to $159.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, February 9th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of Thomson Reuters from $149.00 to $153.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 9th. Finally, CIBC upped their target price on shares of Thomson Reuters from $130.00 to $138.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 11th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Thomson Reuters currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $153.08.

Thomson Reuters Stock Down 1.4 %

Shares of NYSE:TRI opened at $156.37 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $70.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.78, a PEG ratio of 4.12 and a beta of 0.66. Thomson Reuters has a 12-month low of $117.46 and a 12-month high of $161.57. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $152.82 and a 200 day moving average price of $139.30. The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26.

Thomson Reuters (NYSE:TRI – Get Free Report) (TSE:TRI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 8th. The business services provider reported $0.98 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.92 by $0.06. Thomson Reuters had a net margin of 39.67% and a return on equity of 14.01%. The business had revenue of $1.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.82 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.76 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Thomson Reuters will post 3.58 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its position in shares of Thomson Reuters by 19.4% during the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 6,154 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $668,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC lifted its position in Thomson Reuters by 7.0% in the first quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 1,945 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $212,000 after acquiring an additional 128 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Thomson Reuters by 11.4% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 560,049 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $60,961,000 after acquiring an additional 57,200 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Thomson Reuters by 2.3% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,314,854 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $578,521,000 after acquiring an additional 118,225 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. grew its holdings in shares of Thomson Reuters by 89.7% during the first quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 138,600 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $15,061,000 after purchasing an additional 65,534 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 17.31% of the company’s stock.

Thomson Reuters Corporation engages in the provision of business information services in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates in five segments: Legal Professionals, Corporates, Tax & Accounting Professionals, Reuters News, and Global Print. The Legal Professionals segment offers research and workflow products focusing on legal research and integrated legal workflow solutions that combine content, tools, and analytics to law firms and governments.

