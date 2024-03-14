Tian Ruixiang Holdings Ltd (NASDAQ:TIRX) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Tian Ruixiang Holdings Ltd (NASDAQ:TIRX – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in the month of February. As of February 29th, there was short interest totalling 9,700 shares, an increase of 259.3% from the February 14th total of 2,700 shares. Approximately 0.4% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 254,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Tian Ruixiang Stock Up 3.2 %

NASDAQ:TIRX traded up $0.02 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $0.56. The stock had a trading volume of 26,015 shares, compared to its average volume of 282,322. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.58 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $0.80. Tian Ruixiang has a one year low of $0.51 and a one year high of $7.88.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Tian Ruixiang stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in Tian Ruixiang Holdings Ltd (NASDAQ:TIRX – Free Report) by 44.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 69,500 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 21,500 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned 0.61% of Tian Ruixiang worth $72,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

About Tian Ruixiang

Tian Ruixiang Holdings Ltd, together its subsidiaries, operates as an insurance broker in China and the United States. It distributes a range of insurance products, including property and casualty insurance, such as automobile, commercial property, liability, and accidental insurance; and life insurance comprising individual and group life insurances, as well as health and miscellaneous insurance.

