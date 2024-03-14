Titanium Transportation Group Inc. (OTCMKTS:TTNMF) Short Interest Update

Titanium Transportation Group Inc. (OTCMKTS:TTNMF – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in February. As of February 29th, there was short interest totalling 11,800 shares, a decrease of 21.9% from the February 14th total of 15,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 10,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.1 days.

Titanium Transportation Group Stock Performance

OTCMKTS:TTNMF remained flat at $1.76 on Thursday. 2,260 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,595. Titanium Transportation Group has a 52-week low of $1.53 and a 52-week high of $2.49. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $1.68 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $1.77.

Titanium Transportation Group Company Profile

Titanium Transportation Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides asset-based transportation and logistics services in North America. It operates in two segments, Truck Transportation and Logistics. The Truck Transportation segment provides pickup and delivery of general merchandise by long-haul, dedicated, and local trucking services through various trailer types, including 53' dry vans, flatbeds, step-decks, heavy axle trailers, and other specialty equipment.

