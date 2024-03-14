TMC the metals (NASDAQ:TMC) Shares Gap Up to $1.83

TMC the metals company Inc. (NASDAQ:TMC – Get Free Report)’s share price gapped up before the market opened on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $1.83, but opened at $1.90. TMC the metals shares last traded at $1.89, with a volume of 864,385 shares.

TMC the metals Price Performance

The stock has a market capitalization of $549.29 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.66 and a beta of 1.82. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $1.36 and a 200 day moving average of $1.17.

Get TMC the metals alerts:

Institutional Trading of TMC the metals

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of TMC. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in TMC the metals by 393.1% during the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 24,040 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,000 after acquiring an additional 19,165 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. boosted its position in TMC the metals by 46.1% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 61,937 shares of the company’s stock worth $160,000 after purchasing an additional 19,545 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its position in TMC the metals by 5,685.4% during the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 607,470 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,331,000 after purchasing an additional 596,970 shares in the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in TMC the metals by 7,391.3% during the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,198,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,104,000 after purchasing an additional 1,182,600 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Luminus Management LLC purchased a new position in TMC the metals during the first quarter worth approximately $971,000. 56.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About TMC the metals

TMC the metals company Inc, a deep-sea minerals exploration company, focuses on the collection, processing, and refining of polymetallic nodules found on the seafloor in the Clarion Clipperton Zone (CCZ) in the south-west of San Diego, California. It primarily explores for nickel, cobalt, copper, and manganese products.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for TMC the metals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TMC the metals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.