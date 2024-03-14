TMT Acquisition Corp (NASDAQ:TMTCR) Short Interest Update

TMT Acquisition Corp (NASDAQ:TMTCR – Get Free Report) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of February. As of February 29th, there was short interest totalling 1,100 shares, a growth of 57.1% from the February 14th total of 700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 8,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Mangrove Partners purchased a new position in TMT Acquisition in the second quarter worth $190,000. Hudson Bay Capital Management LP purchased a new position in TMT Acquisition in the second quarter worth $91,000. Rivernorth Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in TMT Acquisition in the second quarter worth $73,000. Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. purchased a new position in TMT Acquisition in the second quarter worth $61,000. Finally, Walleye Capital LLC purchased a new position in TMT Acquisition in the second quarter worth $34,000.

TMT Acquisition Trading Up 16.7 %

TMTCR stock traded up $0.02 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $0.16. 38,915 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 14,549. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $0.19 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $0.24. TMT Acquisition has a 52 week low of $0.14 and a 52 week high of $1.88.

About TMT Acquisition

TMT Acquisition Corp does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in New York, New York.

