Toll Brothers, Inc. (NYSE:TOL) Increases Dividend to $0.23 Per Share

Toll Brothers, Inc. (NYSE:TOL – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, March 12th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 5th will be given a dividend of 0.23 per share by the construction company on Friday, April 19th. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.75%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 4th. This is an increase from Toll Brothers’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21.

Toll Brothers has increased its dividend by an average of 23.6% annually over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 3 years. Toll Brothers has a payout ratio of 6.2% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect Toll Brothers to earn $13.67 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.84 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 6.1%.

TOL opened at $123.06 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 4.95 and a quick ratio of 0.65. Toll Brothers has a 12 month low of $56.76 and a 12 month high of $124.67. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $105.53 and its 200 day moving average price is $90.74. The stock has a market cap of $12.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.51, a P/E/G ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 1.65.

Toll Brothers ( NYSE:TOL Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 21st. The construction company reported $2.25 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.77 by $0.48. The business had revenue of $1.95 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.88 billion. Toll Brothers had a net margin of 13.97% and a return on equity of 21.04%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 9.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.70 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Toll Brothers will post 13.72 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of analysts have recently commented on TOL shares. StockNews.com raised Toll Brothers from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 21st. Barclays upped their price target on Toll Brothers from $95.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, February 26th. Oppenheimer lifted their target price on shares of Toll Brothers from $120.00 to $141.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 23rd. Wolfe Research raised Toll Brothers from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $118.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, January 8th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on Toll Brothers from $90.00 to $97.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 7th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Toll Brothers presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $109.20.

In other Toll Brothers news, Director John A. Mclean sold 3,863 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.57, for a total transaction of $400,090.91. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 10,091 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,045,124.87. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Toll Brothers news, Director John A. Mclean sold 3,863 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.57, for a total value of $400,090.91. Following the sale, the director now owns 10,091 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,045,124.87. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Paul E. Shapiro sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.70, for a total transaction of $997,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 119,704 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,934,488.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 91,755 shares of company stock worth $10,417,732 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 1.54% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Millennium Management LLC boosted its position in Toll Brothers by 271.6% in the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 3,096,331 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $154,569,000 after buying an additional 2,263,039 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Toll Brothers in the 4th quarter valued at $53,702,000. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Toll Brothers by 9.1% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 11,623,797 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $546,551,000 after acquiring an additional 968,528 shares during the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. grew its position in shares of Toll Brothers by 164.7% during the 1st quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 1,274,947 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $59,949,000 after buying an additional 793,239 shares during the period. Finally, Bamco Inc. NY raised its stake in shares of Toll Brothers by 128.4% during the fourth quarter. Bamco Inc. NY now owns 1,264,403 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $63,119,000 after buying an additional 710,826 shares during the last quarter. 91.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Toll Brothers, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, builds, markets, sells, and arranges finance for a range of detached and attached homes in luxury residential communities in the United States. It designs, builds, markets, and sells condominiums through Toll Brothers City Living. The company also develops a range of single-story living and first-floor primary bedroom suite home designs, as well as communities with recreational amenities, such as golf courses, marinas, pool complexes, country clubs, and fitness and recreation centers; and develops, operates, and rents apartments.

