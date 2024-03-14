Toll Brothers, Inc. (TOL) To Go Ex-Dividend on April 4th

Toll Brothers, Inc. (NYSE:TOL – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, March 12th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Friday, April 5th will be paid a dividend of 0.23 per share by the construction company on Friday, April 19th. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.75%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 4th. This is a positive change from Toll Brothers’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21.

Toll Brothers has increased its dividend by an average of 23.6% per year over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 3 years. Toll Brothers has a dividend payout ratio of 6.2% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect Toll Brothers to earn $13.67 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.84 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 6.1%.

Shares of Toll Brothers stock opened at $123.06 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 4.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. Toll Brothers has a 12 month low of $56.76 and a 12 month high of $124.67. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $105.53 and a 200 day simple moving average of $90.74. The stock has a market cap of $12.82 billion, a PE ratio of 9.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 1.65.

Toll Brothers ( NYSE:TOL Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 21st. The construction company reported $2.25 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.77 by $0.48. Toll Brothers had a return on equity of 21.04% and a net margin of 13.97%. The business had revenue of $1.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.88 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.70 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 9.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Toll Brothers will post 13.72 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Carl B. Marbach sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.02, for a total transaction of $1,180,200.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 34,069 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,020,823.38. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, CEO Douglas C. Jr. Yearley sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.85, for a total transaction of $5,942,500.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 346,382 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $41,167,500.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Carl B. Marbach sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.02, for a total value of $1,180,200.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 34,069 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,020,823.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 91,755 shares of company stock valued at $10,417,732 over the last 90 days. 1.54% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Toll Brothers by 9.1% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 11,623,797 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $546,551,000 after buying an additional 968,528 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in Toll Brothers by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,070,929 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $191,415,000 after purchasing an additional 45,004 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in Toll Brothers by 10.3% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,773,505 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $177,444,000 after purchasing an additional 353,364 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC increased its holdings in Toll Brothers by 271.6% during the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 3,096,331 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $154,569,000 after purchasing an additional 2,263,039 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in Toll Brothers by 7.0% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,816,816 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $81,030,000 after purchasing an additional 119,101 shares in the last quarter. 91.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms have issued reports on TOL. Oppenheimer boosted their target price on Toll Brothers from $120.00 to $141.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 23rd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their target price on Toll Brothers from $120.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 28th. Wolfe Research upgraded Toll Brothers from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $118.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, January 8th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Toll Brothers from $90.00 to $97.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, December 7th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Toll Brothers from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 22nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Toll Brothers has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $109.20.

Toll Brothers, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, builds, markets, sells, and arranges finance for a range of detached and attached homes in luxury residential communities in the United States. It designs, builds, markets, and sells condominiums through Toll Brothers City Living. The company also develops a range of single-story living and first-floor primary bedroom suite home designs, as well as communities with recreational amenities, such as golf courses, marinas, pool complexes, country clubs, and fitness and recreation centers; and develops, operates, and rents apartments.

