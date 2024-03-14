Tongcheng Travel Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:TNGCF) Short Interest Update

Tongcheng Travel Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:TNGCF – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in February. As of February 29th, there was short interest totalling 2,280,000 shares, an increase of 37.5% from the February 14th total of 1,658,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently ∞ days.

Tongcheng Travel Stock Down 9.3 %

TNGCF stock traded down $0.25 during trading on Thursday, reaching $2.45. 957 shares of the stock were exchanged. Tongcheng Travel has a twelve month low of $2.70 and a twelve month high of $2.70. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $2.70 and a 200-day simple moving average of $2.46.

Tongcheng Travel Company Profile

Tongcheng Travel Holdings Limited, an investment holding company, provides travel related services in the People's Republic of China. The company offers transportation ticketing, accommodation reservation, attraction ticketing, and various ancillary value-added products and services. It also offers platform service of hotel business; and hotel management, business process outsourcing, information technology outsourcing, advertising, and insurance agency services.

