Tongcheng Travel Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:TNGCF) Short Interest Update

Tongcheng Travel Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:TNGCF – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in February. As of February 29th, there was short interest totalling 2,280,000 shares, an increase of 37.5% from the February 14th total of 1,658,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently ∞ days.
Tongcheng Travel Stock Down 9.3 %
TNGCF stock traded down $0.25 during trading on Thursday, reaching $2.45. 957 shares of the stock were exchanged. Tongcheng Travel has a twelve month low of $2.70 and a twelve month high of $2.70. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $2.70 and a 200-day simple moving average of $2.46.
Tongcheng Travel Company Profile
