Topcon Co. (OTCMKTS:TOPCF) Short Interest Up 24.1% in February

Topcon Co. (OTCMKTS:TOPCF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest during the month of February. As of February 29th, there was short interest totalling 290,100 shares, a growth of 24.1% from the February 14th total of 233,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 290.1 days.

Topcon Stock Performance

Shares of Topcon stock remained flat at $11.76 on Thursday. The stock had a trading volume of 39 shares, compared to its average volume of 237. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. Topcon has a one year low of $8.52 and a one year high of $15.13. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $11.43 and its 200-day moving average is $10.95.

Topcon (OTCMKTS:TOPCF – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 29th. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Topcon had a net margin of 2.09% and a return on equity of 8.84%. The firm had revenue of $354.60 million for the quarter. Equities research analysts predict that Topcon will post 0.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Topcon

Topcon Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells positioning, eye care, and smart infrastructure products in Japan and internationally. The company provides total station products, including automatic tracking, motor drive, manual, industrial measurement, and imaging stations, as well as layout navigator, millimeter GPS, 3D mobile measurement system and laser scanner, data collector, theodolite, electronic level, and rotating and pipe laser products.

