Toromont Industries Ltd. (OTCMKTS:TMTNF) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Toromont Industries Ltd. (OTCMKTS:TMTNF – Get Free Report) saw a large decline in short interest in the month of February. As of February 29th, there was short interest totalling 101,100 shares, a decline of 37.7% from the February 14th total of 162,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 53.2 days.

Toromont Industries Stock Performance

OTCMKTS TMTNF traded up $4.11 on Thursday, hitting $95.46. 503 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,855. Toromont Industries has a fifty-two week low of $76.18 and a fifty-two week high of $95.46. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $87.65 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $83.60.

About Toromont Industries

Toromont Industries Ltd. provides specialized capital equipment in Canada, the United States, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Equipment Group and CIMCO. The Equipment Group segment engages in the sale, rental, and service of mobile equipment for Caterpillar and other manufacturers; sale, rental, and service of engines used in various applications, including industrial, commercial, marine, on-highway trucks, and power generation; and sale of complementary and related products, parts, and services.

