Toromont Industries (TSE:TIH) Hits New 1-Year High at $128.48

Toromont Industries Ltd. (TSE:TIH – Get Free Report)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as C$128.48 and last traded at C$128.48, with a volume of 73896 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at C$126.32.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. Scotiabank raised their price target on Toromont Industries from C$125.00 to C$133.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 15th. CIBC boosted their target price on shares of Toromont Industries from C$123.00 to C$130.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 15th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Toromont Industries from C$125.00 to C$140.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 15th. TD Securities lifted their price target on shares of Toromont Industries from C$130.00 to C$140.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 15th. Finally, National Bankshares set a C$137.00 price objective on shares of Toromont Industries and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 15th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of C$135.38.

The business has a 50-day simple moving average of C$120.41 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$114.52. The company has a quick ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 2.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 25.41. The stock has a market cap of C$10.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.00, a PEG ratio of 3.72 and a beta of 0.72.

Toromont Industries (TSE:TIH – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 13th. The company reported C$1.86 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$1.73 by C$0.13. Toromont Industries had a return on equity of 21.13% and a net margin of 11.57%. The firm had revenue of C$1.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$1.19 billion. Analysts expect that Toromont Industries Ltd. will post 6.2183206 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 4th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 4th will be paid a dividend of $0.48 per share. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.50%. This is a boost from Toromont Industries’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.43. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 7th. Toromont Industries’s dividend payout ratio is presently 30.14%.

In related news, Senior Officer Mike Cuddy sold 4,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$125.10, for a total value of C$600,480.00. In other news, Senior Officer Mike Cuddy sold 4,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$125.10, for a total transaction of C$600,480.00. Also, Senior Officer Jennifer Cochrane sold 3,000 shares of Toromont Industries stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of C$125.00, for a total value of C$375,000.00. In the last three months, insiders have sold 18,700 shares of company stock worth $2,343,180. Company insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

Toromont Industries Ltd. provides specialized capital equipment in Canada, the United States, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Equipment Group and CIMCO. The Equipment Group segment engages in the sale, rental, and service of mobile equipment for Caterpillar and other manufacturers; sale, rental, and service of engines used in various applications, including industrial, commercial, marine, on-highway trucks, and power generation; and sale of complementary and related products, parts, and services.

