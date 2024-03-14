Tosoh Co. (OTCMKTS:TOSCF) Short Interest Down 21.0% in February

Tosoh Co. (OTCMKTS:TOSCF – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in February. As of February 29th, there was short interest totalling 509,700 shares, a decrease of 21.0% from the February 14th total of 645,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2,548.5 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS:TOSCF remained flat at $13.56 during midday trading on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 2.10 and a quick ratio of 1.39. Tosoh has a fifty-two week low of $11.87 and a fifty-two week high of $13.56. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $13.26 and a 200-day moving average of $12.80.

Tosoh Corporation manufactures and sells basic chemicals, petrochemicals, specialty products, and fine chemicals worldwide. It operates through four segments: Petrochemical, Chlor-Alkali, Specialty, and Engineering. The company provides advance materials, including battery, fabricated quartzware, silica glass, thin film depositions, zeolites for catalysts and molecular sieves, zirconia injection mold components and compounds, zirconia grinding and dispersion media, and zirconia fine beads and powders.

