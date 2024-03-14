Tosoh Co. (OTCMKTS:TOSCF) Short Interest Down 21.0% in February

Tosoh Co. (OTCMKTS:TOSCF – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in February. As of February 29th, there was short interest totalling 509,700 shares, a decrease of 21.0% from the February 14th total of 645,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2,548.5 days.
Tosoh Price Performance
Shares of OTCMKTS:TOSCF remained flat at $13.56 during midday trading on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 2.10 and a quick ratio of 1.39. Tosoh has a fifty-two week low of $11.87 and a fifty-two week high of $13.56. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $13.26 and a 200-day moving average of $12.80.
About Tosoh
