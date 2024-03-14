Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO) Holdings Decreased by Symmetry Partners LLC

Symmetry Partners LLC trimmed its position in Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO – Free Report) by 5.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,758 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 281 shares during the quarter. Symmetry Partners LLC’s holdings in Tractor Supply were worth $1,027,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in TSCO. OFI Invest Asset Management bought a new stake in shares of Tractor Supply in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Compass Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Tractor Supply in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Pacific Center for Financial Services bought a new stake in shares of Tractor Supply in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $26,000. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Tractor Supply in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC grew its stake in Tractor Supply by 105.6% during the 3rd quarter. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC now owns 148 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 76 shares during the last quarter. 90.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Tractor Supply Stock Performance

Shares of TSCO stock opened at $253.67 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 1.50 and a quick ratio of 0.28. Tractor Supply has a fifty-two week low of $185.00 and a fifty-two week high of $256.20. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $235.20 and its two-hundred day moving average is $216.86. The firm has a market cap of $27.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.14, a PEG ratio of 3.75 and a beta of 0.84.

Tractor Supply Increases Dividend

Tractor Supply ( NASDAQ:TSCO Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 1st. The specialty retailer reported $2.28 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.22 by $0.06. Tractor Supply had a return on equity of 53.60% and a net margin of 7.61%. The company had revenue of $3.66 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.67 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.43 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 8.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Tractor Supply will post 10.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 12th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 26th were issued a dividend of $1.10 per share. This is a positive change from Tractor Supply’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.03. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 23rd. This represents a $4.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.73%. Tractor Supply’s dividend payout ratio is currently 43.61%.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Harry A. Lawton III sold 20,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $232.93, for a total transaction of $4,775,065.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 95,192 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,173,072.56. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Tractor Supply news, EVP Colin Yankee sold 8,675 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.00, for a total value of $2,168,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 9,673 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,418,250. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Harry A. Lawton III sold 20,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $232.93, for a total value of $4,775,065.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 95,192 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,173,072.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 85,755 shares of company stock valued at $20,087,782. Insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages recently commented on TSCO. Telsey Advisory Group upped their price objective on Tractor Supply from $245.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. Morgan Stanley restated an “underweight” rating and set a $195.00 price objective on shares of Tractor Supply in a research note on Tuesday, January 16th. Bank of America downgraded Tractor Supply from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $207.00 to $171.00 in a research note on Friday, December 15th. Guggenheim upped their price objective on Tractor Supply from $210.00 to $255.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 2nd. Finally, Truist Financial upped their target price on Tractor Supply from $230.00 to $256.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Tractor Supply currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $235.68.

Tractor Supply Company Profile

Tractor Supply Company operates as a rural lifestyle retailer in the United States. The company offers a selection of merchandise, including equine, livestock, pet, and small animal products necessary for their health, care, growth, and containment; hardware, truck, towing, and tool products; seasonal products, such as heating products, lawn and garden items, power equipment, gifts, and toys; work/recreational clothing and footwear; and maintenance products for agricultural and rural use.

