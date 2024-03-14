Tracy D. Daw Sells 4,808 Shares of Funko, Inc. (NASDAQ:FNKO) Stock

Funko, Inc. (NASDAQ:FNKO – Get Free Report) insider Tracy D. Daw sold 4,808 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.45, for a total transaction of $31,011.60. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 51,170 shares in the company, valued at approximately $330,046.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

Funko Trading Down 5.5 %

Shares of NASDAQ FNKO traded down $0.35 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $6.02. 105,174 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 419,221. Funko, Inc. has a 12-month low of $5.27 and a 12-month high of $13.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a current ratio of 0.96. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $7.18 and a 200 day moving average price of $7.22. The firm has a market cap of $317.13 million, a P/E ratio of -1.97 and a beta of 1.06.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Funko

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Working Capital Advisors UK Ltd. boosted its stake in Funko by 4.6% during the fourth quarter. Working Capital Advisors UK Ltd. now owns 7,129,838 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,114,000 after acquiring an additional 310,639 shares in the last quarter. Cooper Creek Partners Management LLC boosted its stake in Funko by 2.4% during the third quarter. Cooper Creek Partners Management LLC now owns 3,638,044 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,831,000 after acquiring an additional 84,000 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Funko by 10.5% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,433,906 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,335,000 after buying an additional 231,557 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Funko by 3.7% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,847,885 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,284,000 after buying an additional 65,198 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its stake in shares of Funko by 1,188.1% in the third quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 1,307,647 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,004,000 after buying an additional 1,206,130 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.88% of the company’s stock.

Funko Company Profile

Funko, Inc, a pop culture consumer products company, designs, sources, and distributes licensed pop culture products in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company provides media and entertainment content, including movies, television (TV) shows, video games, music, and sports; fashion accessories, including handbags, backpacks, wallets, clothing, and other accessories; and figures, apparel, board games, accessories, plush products, homewares, vinyl records and art prints, posters, and digital non-fungible tokens, as well as creates soundtracks, toys, books, games, and other collectibles.

