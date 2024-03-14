Traders Buy High Volume of Call Options on International Game Technology (NYSE:IGT)

International Game Technology PLC (NYSE:IGT – Get Free Report) was the recipient of unusually large options trading on Thursday. Investors acquired 29,437 call options on the company. This represents an increase of approximately 698% compared to the average volume of 3,687 call options.

International Game Technology Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:IGT traded down $1.09 during trading on Thursday, hitting $20.65. 2,962,797 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,058,399. The company has a market cap of $4.11 billion, a PE ratio of 43.85 and a beta of 1.95. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $25.81 and a 200 day moving average of $27.79. International Game Technology has a 52-week low of $20.45 and a 52-week high of $33.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.76, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 0.96.

Get International Game Technology alerts:

International Game Technology (NYSE:IGT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 12th. The company reported $0.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45 by $0.11. International Game Technology had a return on equity of 19.39% and a net margin of 2.32%. The company had revenue of $1.13 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.11 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.40 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 3.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that International Game Technology will post 1.86 EPS for the current year.

International Game Technology Announces Dividend

Institutional Investors Weigh In On International Game Technology

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 9th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 26th will be given a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 25th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.87%. International Game Technology’s payout ratio is 166.67%.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its stake in International Game Technology by 3.7% in the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 6,207,288 shares of the company’s stock worth $153,195,000 after purchasing an additional 220,574 shares during the period. Capital Research Global Investors increased its stake in International Game Technology by 102.1% in the 4th quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 6,193,990 shares of the company’s stock worth $169,777,000 after purchasing an additional 3,129,559 shares during the period. Parsifal Capital Management LP increased its stake in International Game Technology by 40.8% in the 4th quarter. Parsifal Capital Management LP now owns 4,290,025 shares of the company’s stock worth $117,590,000 after purchasing an additional 1,243,514 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its stake in International Game Technology by 23.1% in the 4th quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 2,717,801 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,495,000 after purchasing an additional 509,722 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in International Game Technology by 87.3% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,343,145 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,488,000 after purchasing an additional 1,092,029 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 44.33% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts recently commented on the company. StockNews.com downgraded International Game Technology from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 1st. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $29.00 price objective (down previously from $36.00) on shares of International Game Technology in a research note on Thursday, January 4th. Truist Financial reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $30.00 price objective (down previously from $32.00) on shares of International Game Technology in a research note on Friday, March 1st. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “hold” rating and set a $30.00 target price (down previously from $31.00) on shares of International Game Technology in a report on Monday, March 4th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $36.00.

View Our Latest Stock Report on IGT

About International Game Technology

(Get Free Report)

International Game Technology PLC operates and provides gaming technology products and services in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, and the Caribbean. It operates in three segments: Global Lottery, Global Gaming, and Digital & Betting. The company designs, sells, operates, and leases a suite of point-of-sale machines that reconciles lottery funds between the retailer and lottery authority; provides online lottery transaction processing systems; produces instant ticket games; and offers printing services, such as instant ticket marketing plans and graphic design, programming, packaging, shipping, and delivery services, as well as iLottery solutions and services.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for International Game Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for International Game Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.