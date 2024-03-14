Traton SE (OTCMKTS:TRATF) Short Interest Up 266.7% in February

Traton SE (OTCMKTS:TRATF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in the month of February. As of February 29th, there was short interest totalling 1,100 shares, an increase of 266.7% from the February 14th total of 300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.8 days.
Traton Price Performance
Shares of OTCMKTS:TRATF traded up $0.53 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $35.59. The stock had a trading volume of 1,284 shares, compared to its average volume of 846. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $25.37 and its 200-day moving average price is $22.46. Traton has a fifty-two week low of $17.64 and a fifty-two week high of $35.61.
Traton Company Profile
