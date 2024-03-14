Treasure Global Inc. (NASDAQ:TGL) Short Interest Down 33.0% in February

Treasure Global Inc. (NASDAQ:TGL – Get Free Report) saw a large decrease in short interest in the month of February. As of February 29th, there was short interest totalling 6,100 shares, a decrease of 33.0% from the February 14th total of 9,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 146,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days. Currently, 0.0% of the company’s shares are short sold.

Treasure Global Trading Down 3.9 %

NASDAQ TGL traded down $0.16 on Thursday, hitting $3.94. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 36,088 shares, compared to its average volume of 183,481. The firm has a market cap of $43.62 million, a P/E ratio of -1.22 and a beta of 3.34. Treasure Global has a 52-week low of $3.11 and a 52-week high of $168.00. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $5.83 and its 200 day simple moving average is $13.24.

Treasure Global (NASDAQ:TGL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 14th. The company reported ($0.21) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.56) by $0.35. The company had revenue of $6.71 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.39 million. Treasure Global had a negative return on equity of 723.98% and a negative net margin of 17.50%. On average, research analysts forecast that Treasure Global will post -2.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at Treasure Global

Institutional Trading of Treasure Global

In related news, CEO Chong Chan Teo acquired 16,714 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 2nd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $5.60 per share, with a total value of $93,598.40. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 56,478 shares in the company, valued at approximately $316,276.80. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . 5.17% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Geode Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Treasure Global during the 1st quarter valued at about $45,000. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Treasure Global during the third quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in shares of Treasure Global during the third quarter valued at approximately $68,000. 0.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Treasure Global

Treasure Global Inc offers e-commerce activities through its platform. Its platform provides consumers and merchants instant rebates and affiliate cashback programs, while providing a seamless e-payment solution with rebates in both e-commerce and physical retailers/merchant settings. The company offers ZCITY App, a payment gateway platform.

