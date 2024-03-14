Treasure Global Inc. (NASDAQ:TGL) Short Interest Down 33.0% in February

Treasure Global Inc. (NASDAQ:TGLGet Free Report) saw a large decrease in short interest in the month of February. As of February 29th, there was short interest totalling 6,100 shares, a decrease of 33.0% from the February 14th total of 9,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 146,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days. Currently, 0.0% of the company’s shares are short sold.

NASDAQ TGL traded down $0.16 on Thursday, hitting $3.94. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 36,088 shares, compared to its average volume of 183,481. The firm has a market cap of $43.62 million, a P/E ratio of -1.22 and a beta of 3.34. Treasure Global has a 52-week low of $3.11 and a 52-week high of $168.00. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $5.83 and its 200 day simple moving average is $13.24.

Treasure Global (NASDAQ:TGLGet Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 14th. The company reported ($0.21) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.56) by $0.35. The company had revenue of $6.71 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.39 million. Treasure Global had a negative return on equity of 723.98% and a negative net margin of 17.50%. On average, research analysts forecast that Treasure Global will post -2.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Chong Chan Teo acquired 16,714 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 2nd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $5.60 per share, with a total value of $93,598.40. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 56,478 shares in the company, valued at approximately $316,276.80. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 5.17% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Geode Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Treasure Global during the 1st quarter valued at about $45,000. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Treasure Global during the third quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in shares of Treasure Global during the third quarter valued at approximately $68,000. 0.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Treasure Global Inc offers e-commerce activities through its platform. Its platform provides consumers and merchants instant rebates and affiliate cashback programs, while providing a seamless e-payment solution with rebates in both e-commerce and physical retailers/merchant settings. The company offers ZCITY App, a payment gateway platform.

