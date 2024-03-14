Tremor International (NASDAQ:TRMR) and MicroCloud Hologram (NASDAQ:HOLO) Financial Contrast

Tremor International (NASDAQ:TRMR – Get Free Report) and MicroCloud Hologram (NASDAQ:HOLO – Get Free Report) are both small-cap business services companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, valuation, profitability, institutional ownership, risk, dividends and earnings.

Profitability

This table compares Tremor International and MicroCloud Hologram’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Tremor International -5.72% 3.11% 1.89% MicroCloud Hologram -44.45% -83.65% -60.88%

Volatility & Risk

Tremor International has a beta of 1.92, suggesting that its stock price is 92% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, MicroCloud Hologram has a beta of 5.17, suggesting that its stock price is 417% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Tremor International 0 1 4 0 2.80 MicroCloud Hologram 0 0 0 0 N/A

This is a summary of current recommendations for Tremor International and MicroCloud Hologram, as reported by MarketBeat.

Tremor International currently has a consensus target price of $7.30, suggesting a potential upside of 46.88%. Given Tremor International’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Tremor International is more favorable than MicroCloud Hologram.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Tremor International and MicroCloud Hologram’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Tremor International $343.77 million 1.05 $22.74 million ($0.14) -35.50 MicroCloud Hologram $72.51 million 0.47 -$20.32 million N/A N/A

Tremor International has higher revenue and earnings than MicroCloud Hologram.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

7.9% of Tremor International shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 0.2% of MicroCloud Hologram shares are held by institutional investors. 8.2% of Tremor International shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Tremor International beats MicroCloud Hologram on 10 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Tremor International

Tremor International Ltd provides end-to-end software platform that enables advertisers to reach relevant audiences and publishers. The company's demand side platform (DSP) offers full-service and self-managed marketplace access to advertisers and agencies to execute their digital marketing campaigns in real time across various ad formats. Its sell supply side platform (SSP) provides access to data and a comprehensive product suite to drive inventory management and revenue optimization. The company also offers data management platform solution, which integrates DSP and SSP solutions enabling advertisers and publishers to use data from various sources in order to optimize results of their advertising campaigns. It serves ad buyers, advertisers, brands, agencies, and digital publishers in Israel, the United States, the Asia-Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company was formerly known as Taptica International Ltd. and changed its name to Tremor International Ltd in September 2015. Tremor International Ltd was incorporated in 2007 and is headquartered in Tel Aviv-Yafo, Israel.

About MicroCloud Hologram

MicroCloud Hologram Inc. engages in the research and development, and application of holographic technology. Its holographic technology services include holographic light detection and ranging (LiDAR) solutions based on holographic technology, holographic LiDAR point cloud algorithms architecture design, technical holographic imaging solutions, holographic LiDAR sensor chip design, and holographic vehicle intelligent vision technology to service customers that provide holographic advanced driver assistance systems (ADAS). The company provides its holographic technology services to its customers worldwide. It also provides holographic digital twin technology services and has a proprietary holographic digital twin technology resource library. Its holographic digital twin technology resource library captures shapes and objects in 3D holographic form by utilizing a combination of holographic digital twin software, digital content, spatial data-driven data science, holographic digital cloud algorithm, and holographic 3D capture technology. In addition, it distributes holographic hardware. MicroCloud Hologram Inc. is based in Shenzhen, China.

