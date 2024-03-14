Tri Pointe Homes, Inc. (NYSE:TPH) COO Thomas J. Mitchell Sells 51,533 Shares of Stock

Tri Pointe Homes, Inc. (NYSE:TPH – Get Free Report) COO Thomas J. Mitchell sold 51,533 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.22, for a total transaction of $1,814,992.26. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 785,543 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $27,666,824.46. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.
Tri Pointe Homes Price Performance
Shares of TPH stock opened at $34.99 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.11, a current ratio of 2.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. Tri Pointe Homes, Inc. has a twelve month low of $23.00 and a twelve month high of $36.43. The stock has a market cap of $3.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.14, a PEG ratio of 0.72 and a beta of 1.53. The business’s fifty day moving average is $34.82 and its 200 day moving average is $31.25.
Tri Pointe Homes (NYSE:TPH – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 20th. The construction company reported $1.36 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.12 by $0.24. The business had revenue of $1.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.20 billion. Tri Pointe Homes had a net margin of 9.37% and a return on equity of 11.75%. The business’s revenue was down 17.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.98 EPS. Research analysts expect that Tri Pointe Homes, Inc. will post 3.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
A number of analysts have issued reports on TPH shares. Wedbush reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $32.00 target price on shares of Tri Pointe Homes in a report on Tuesday, February 20th. Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of Tri Pointe Homes from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $38.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Oppenheimer restated an “outperform” rating and set a $41.00 price objective (up previously from $36.00) on shares of Tri Pointe Homes in a report on Wednesday, February 21st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Tri Pointe Homes has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $38.20.
About Tri Pointe Homes
Tri Pointe Homes, Inc engages in the design, construction, and sale of single-family attached and detached homes in the United States. The company operates through a portfolio of six regional home building brands comprising Maracay in Arizona; Pardee Homes in California and Nevada; Quadrant Homes in Washington; Trendmaker Homes in Texas; TRI Pointe Homes in California, Colorado, and the Carolinas; and Winchester Homes in Maryland and Northern Virginia.
