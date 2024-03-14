Tri Pointe Homes, Inc. (NYSE:TPH) COO Thomas J. Mitchell Sells 51,533 Shares of Stock

Tri Pointe Homes, Inc. (NYSE:TPH – Get Free Report) COO Thomas J. Mitchell sold 51,533 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.22, for a total transaction of $1,814,992.26. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 785,543 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $27,666,824.46. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Shares of TPH stock opened at $34.99 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.11, a current ratio of 2.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. Tri Pointe Homes, Inc. has a twelve month low of $23.00 and a twelve month high of $36.43. The stock has a market cap of $3.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.14, a PEG ratio of 0.72 and a beta of 1.53. The business’s fifty day moving average is $34.82 and its 200 day moving average is $31.25.

Tri Pointe Homes (NYSE:TPH – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 20th. The construction company reported $1.36 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.12 by $0.24. The business had revenue of $1.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.20 billion. Tri Pointe Homes had a net margin of 9.37% and a return on equity of 11.75%. The business’s revenue was down 17.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.98 EPS. Research analysts expect that Tri Pointe Homes, Inc. will post 3.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TPH. Vident Advisory LLC raised its position in Tri Pointe Homes by 2.7% in the fourth quarter. Vident Advisory LLC now owns 12,384 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $438,000 after purchasing an additional 329 shares during the period. Diversified Trust Co raised its holdings in shares of Tri Pointe Homes by 2.7% in the fourth quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 12,506 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $443,000 after buying an additional 330 shares during the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its holdings in Tri Pointe Homes by 25.9% in the 2nd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 2,274 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $75,000 after purchasing an additional 468 shares in the last quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC raised its holdings in Tri Pointe Homes by 5.4% during the fourth quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC now owns 9,487 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $336,000 after purchasing an additional 489 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Oliver Luxxe Assets LLC lifted its stake in shares of Tri Pointe Homes by 1.5% during the third quarter. Oliver Luxxe Assets LLC now owns 34,257 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $937,000 after buying an additional 505 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.59% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have issued reports on TPH shares. Wedbush reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $32.00 target price on shares of Tri Pointe Homes in a report on Tuesday, February 20th. Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of Tri Pointe Homes from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $38.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Oppenheimer restated an “outperform” rating and set a $41.00 price objective (up previously from $36.00) on shares of Tri Pointe Homes in a report on Wednesday, February 21st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Tri Pointe Homes has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $38.20.

Tri Pointe Homes, Inc engages in the design, construction, and sale of single-family attached and detached homes in the United States. The company operates through a portfolio of six regional home building brands comprising Maracay in Arizona; Pardee Homes in California and Nevada; Quadrant Homes in Washington; Trendmaker Homes in Texas; TRI Pointe Homes in California, Colorado, and the Carolinas; and Winchester Homes in Maryland and Northern Virginia.

