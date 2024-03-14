TriNet Group, Inc. (NYSE:TNET) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

TriNet Group, Inc. (NYSE:TNET – Get Free Report) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the seven ratings firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have given a hold recommendation and four have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $119.17.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on TNET. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $150.00 price objective on shares of TriNet Group in a report on Friday, March 1st. StockNews.com raised shares of TriNet Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 5th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on shares of TriNet Group from $117.00 to $121.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 16th. Finally, TD Cowen boosted their price objective on shares of TriNet Group from $129.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 4th.

TriNet Group Stock Performance

NYSE:TNET opened at $126.24 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.38 billion, a PE ratio of 19.45 and a beta of 1.09. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $119.62 and its 200 day moving average is $116.07. TriNet Group has a fifty-two week low of $75.07 and a fifty-two week high of $132.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.62, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.05.

TriNet Group (NYSE:TNET – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 15th. The business services provider reported $1.41 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.46. The business had revenue of $326.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $300.36 million. TriNet Group had a net margin of 7.62% and a return on equity of 87.97%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that TriNet Group will post 5.79 earnings per share for the current year.

TriNet Group Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 22nd. Investors of record on Monday, April 1st will be paid a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.79%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 28th.

Insider Buying and Selling at TriNet Group

In related news, CEO Burton M. Goldfield sold 2,786 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.57, for a total transaction of $330,336.02. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 153,915 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,249,701.55. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other TriNet Group news, CEO Burton M. Goldfield sold 2,786 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.57, for a total value of $330,336.02. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 153,915 shares in the company, valued at $18,249,701.55. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Alexander G. Warren sold 5,597 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.80, for a total value of $648,132.60. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 21,864 shares in the company, valued at $2,531,851.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 42,218 shares of company stock valued at $5,140,303. 40.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On TriNet Group

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Principal Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in TriNet Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Amundi purchased a new position in shares of TriNet Group in the fourth quarter worth $33,000. Point72 Europe London LLP acquired a new stake in shares of TriNet Group during the fourth quarter worth $54,000. Avion Wealth grew its holdings in shares of TriNet Group by 30.8% during the third quarter. Avion Wealth now owns 463 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $53,000 after buying an additional 109 shares during the last quarter. Finally, KBC Group NV acquired a new position in shares of TriNet Group in the 4th quarter valued at $70,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.58% of the company’s stock.

About TriNet Group

TriNet Group, Inc provides comprehensive and flexible human capital management services for small and medium size businesses in the United States. The company offers multi-state payroll processing and tax administration; employee benefits programs, including health insurance and retirement plans; workers compensation insurance and claims management; employment and benefits law compliance; and other HR related services.

Featured Stories

